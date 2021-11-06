Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How a Unified Approach to Cloud Data Security Can Come To Your Aid by@checkpoint

How a Unified Approach to Cloud Data Security Can Come To Your Aid

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
IT Central has put together the [best Cloud Security Companies] that offer a unified approach to cloud data security and provide a number of distinct advantages. Cloud computing is disrupting security models, leaving organizations struggling to figure out the most effective and efficient ways to mitigate risks to cloud-based digital assets. IT Central members have put the Check Point portfolio to work in a variety of cloud use cases. For example, a marketing services firm uses CloudGuard as cloud protection for the MC65 Operating System, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.
image
Check Point Software Hacker Noon profile picture

@checkpoint
Check Point Software

Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.

Check Point Software Hacker Noon profile picture
by Check Point Software @checkpoint.Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.
Visit us
Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Securing Engineer Access to Cloud Environments with Zero Trust by @checkpoint
#checkpoint
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing

Tags

#checkpoint#cybersecurity#cloud-data#cloud-security#unified-approach-to-cloud-data#cloud-data-security#unified-security-management#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading