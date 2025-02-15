How a Soft Robot Arm Moves Using Air, Not Motors

by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsFebruary 15th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENes-flagESja-flagJAay-flagAYsv-flagSVit-flagITtl-flagTLar-flagARmg-flagMGcs-flagCSid-flagIDuk-flagUKmk-flagMK
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

The final PAUL configuration consists of three pneumatic segments instead of four, reducing redundancy issues and preventing tube stiffness, with a total height of 390 mm, an estimated weight of ~600 g, and a workspace cube of 500 mm³, operating at 1.2 bar. Workspace analysis shows that a single segment moves within a near-spherical surface, aligning with PCC model predictions but with slight deviations, while two segments generate a complex 4D workspace where each point can be reached in two orientations, resulting in four degrees of freedom (DoF).
featured image - How a Soft Robot Arm Moves Using Air, Not Motors
EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Jorge Francisco Garcia-Samartın, Centro de Automatica y Robotica (UPM-CSIC), Universidad Politecnica de Madrid — Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientıficas, Jose Gutierrez Abascal 2, 28006 Madrid, Spain ([email protected]);

(2) Adrian Rieker, Centro de Automatica y Robotica (UPM-CSIC), Universidad Politecnica de Madrid — Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientıficas, Jose Gutierrez Abascal 2, 28006 Madrid, Spain;

(3) Antonio Barrientos, Centro de Automatica y Robotica (UPM-CSIC), Universidad Politecnica de Madrid — Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientıficas, Jose Gutierrez Abascal 2, 28006 Madrid, Spain.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Related Works

2.1 Pneumatic Actuation

2.2 Pneumatic Arms

2.3 Control of Soft Robots

3 PAUL: Design and Manufacturing

3.1 Robot Design

3.2 Material Selection

3.3 Manufacturing

3.4 Actuation Bank

4 Data Acquisition and Open-Loop Control

4.1 Hardware Setup

4.2 Vision Capture System

4.3 Dataset Generation: Table-Based Models

4.4 Open-Loop Control

5 Results

5.1 Final PAUL version

5.2 Workspace Analysis

5.3 Performance of the Table-Based Models

5.4 Bending Experiments

5.5 Weight Carrying Experiments

6 Conclusions

Funding Information

A. Conducted Experiments and References

5 Results

5.1 Final PAUL version


Although the layout of the pneumatic bench allows working with up to 4 segments, it was thought that using 3 would allow the different problems linked to redundancy to be tackled without increasing the weight of the robot too much or requiring the tubes –which pass through the interior of the segments – to have an excessive amount of space.


It is true that the tubes of the other three could pass through the first module, nevertheless, it was thought that the stiffness they would introduce by being so compressed could make it difficult to bend the initial segment. Since it is also the segment that has to exert the most force, as it is the one that supports the weight of the other segments, the risk of punctures could be increased.


Therefore, a robot consisting of three identical modules was assembled, standing at a total height of 390 mm (with each segment measuring 100 mm, intersegment connections 20 mm each, and the vision trihedron rod 30 mm). Under these configurations, the estimated weight of PAUL’s arm is around 600 g. The structure protecting the manipulator is a cube with a side of 500 mm. Pressure of the pneumatic line was established in 1.2 bar.


Examples of PAUL reaching different positions are depicted in Figure 13.


Figure 13. PAUL presented in various poses. Source: authors.


5.2 Workspace Analysis

The analysis of the workspace has been carried out experimentally, based on the data taken to generate the dataset. Figure 14 shows the workspace of a segment.


As can be seen, this is a surface, as the segment has two degrees of freedom if the condition that at least one valve should remain deflated is imposed. The surface can be considered as the union of three surfaces intersecting at the central point, which corresponds to the configuration of all deflated bladders. The three surfaces are roughly spherical in shape. If the PCC model were completely valid for the robot, these would be perfect spheres, as the ends of a set of equal-length arcs of circumference with a common origin engrench a circle. Since this is not exactly the case, the generated surfaces only resemble the sphericity predicted by the constant curvature model.


The addition of a second segment already generates a 4-D workspace that is difficult to represent. The generation of this is a consequence of the fact that, from each point on the surface of the workspace of a segment, another similar surface is generated. The



Figure 14. Workspace of a single segment, viewed from two different angles. It consists on three spherical surfaces intersecting in the centre, which corresponds to the initial point of the segment, when no air has been sent to the bladders. Source: authors.



union of all of these surfaces, which arise from the points on the surface of the first segment, results in the two-segment workspace. This is a volume in which, in addition, each point can be reached from two different orientations, thus leaving latent the four degrees of freedom that PAUL would have with only two modules.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.


L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
Read my storiesAbout @escholar

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#soft-robotics#pneumatic-actuators#silicone-robotics#robot-kinematics#3d-printed-molds#pneumatic-artificial-muscles#origami-robotics#paul-the-soft-robot

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Meet PAUL: A Soft Robot That Moves with Air Pressure
by escholar
Feb 13, 2025
#soft-robotics
Article Thumbnail
Soft, Squeezable, and Smarter Than Ever: The Rise of Pneumatic Robots
by escholar
Feb 13, 2025
#soft-robotics
Article Thumbnail
How Scientists Are Teaching Soft Robots to Move Accurately
by escholar
Feb 13, 2025
#soft-robotics
Article Thumbnail
Designing PAUL: A Soft Robot with Pneumatic Precision
by escholar
Feb 13, 2025
#soft-robotics
Article Thumbnail
How PAUL, a Soft Robot, is Designed and Built
by escholar
Feb 14, 2025
#soft-robotics
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks