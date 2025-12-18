146 reads

How a Small Next.js Routing Change Boosted My Google AdSense Revenue

by
byboost@findnewworld

coder->product manager

December 18th, 2025
featured image - How a Small Next.js Routing Change Boosted My Google AdSense Revenue
    Speed
    Voice
boost

About Author

boost HackerNoon profile picture
boost@findnewworld

coder->product manager

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#nextjs#google-adsense#next.js-app-router#client-side-navigation#seo-monetization#google-adsense-ads-not-showing#javascript-spa-issues#adsbygoogle-error-fix

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories