How a recommendation system Web App was Built

Data Engineer, learning on the job.
In this article, we will explore how to create, build and deploy every component behind this Bikes recommendation website: 🔗 demo
The idea behind this project is to test the opportunity to build a recommendation system using public data, unsupervised machine learning (ML) models, and only free resources.
To achieve this we will:
Leverage Reddit to gather the data
Spacy transformers as ML framework
Google Colab to run the ML model, Heroku to host the back-end, GitHub pages to host the front-end
Garrascobike is a mountain bike (MTB) recommendation system. In other words, you could choose a bike brand or model that you like and then the system will suggest 3 bikes considered interesting and related to your chosen bike.
The idea behind the recommendation system is: when people talk about some Bikes on the same subreddit thread those bikes should be related in some way. So we could extract the Bike’s names and/or brands from one thread’s comments and intersect that information with other Reddit threads with similar bikes.
The goal of this guide is to chase all the aspects involved in the creation of a Web App that serves a simple recommendation system, trying to keep the complexity level lower as possible.
So the technical level of this experiment won’t be too deep and we don’t follow industrial-level best practices, nevertheless, this is the guide I would like to have one year ago before starting a simple project: create a WebApp with an ML model at is core.
What we will do could be summarized in the following steps:
Download text comments from Reddit 🐍
Extract interesting entities from the comments 🐍🤖
Create a simple recommendation system model 🐍🤖
Deploy the model on a back-end 🐍
Create a front-end that expose the model predictions 🌐
🐍 = blocks that use Python
🤖 = blocks with Machine Learning topics involved
🌐 = blocks that use HTML, CSS & Javascript
The project is structured in five major sections: scraping, entities extraction, ML train, back-end, front-end (and they coincide with the five chapters of this post).
On the above image, the first four sections (front-end is excluded) are reported with their dependencies and where necessary the platform where the code should be executed.
Let’s dive deep into each component.
First of all: we need the data and Reddit is an amazing social network where people talk about any topic. Moreover, Reddit expose some API that python packages like praw could use to scrape the data.
In Garrascobike we want to build a Mountain Bike recommendation system, so we need subreddits that talk about those bikes.
👨💻Code to use hosted on Github: subreddit-comments-dl
Follow this guide to download Reddit comments:
More information is also on my blog:
Two CSV files with all the information about the subreddit comments.
We will create two CSV files, if you are not familiar with Reddit could be useful to read this little glossary
Contain all the information about the submissions: a submission is a post that appears in each subreddit
Entities are words or sections of a text that belong to some pre-defined “family”
e.g. from a text like “I have a 2019 Enduro” we would like to extract something like "2019” is a DATE and "Enduro” is a PRODUCT
The entities extraction is related to an ML task called Named Entity Recognition (NER), for more examples see the official Spacy webpage
So this block get the Reddit comments and will extract the Bikes names contained within them (extraction.parquet)
That information will be uploaded to an Elasticsearch instance
The comments extracted from the desired subreddit
How many comments?
👨💻Code to use hosted on Github: garrascobike-core
Extract the entities
/data/01_subreddit_extractions/
/garrascobike/01_entities_extraction.py
Under the hood the script will use Spacy NER system with a spacy-transformers ML model
Because the process will use a machine-learning model it’s suggested to execute the code on a machine with a GPU.
If you aren’t rich like me there is a big chance that you haven’t a powerful GPU for ML tasks, so use the above notebook and leverage the Google GPU’s for free 💘
Load on Elasticsearch
Using ES on this scouting phase was very helpful to data discovery and express queries like “how many threads exist with at least 1 product entity”, “get all the entities typer” or “list all the PRODUCT entities”
Install Docker
Following this guide to run a mini-cluster locally, the
01_single-node cluster is suggested
Run the script
/garrascobike/02_es_uploader.py script providing the parquet file and the ES endpoints
# folder garrascobike-core
$ python garrascobike/02_es_uploader.py --es_index my_index \
--es_host http://localhost \
--es_port 9200 \
--input_file ./data/02_entities_extractions/extraction.parquet
The parsed comments are now associated with text snippets named product from the entities extraction process
After a look at those snippets, we could see that the product entities here are the Bikes names and brands that users on subreddits talk about
🦂 Of course there is also noise labelled as product, e.g. “canyon/giant” is a snippet that contains two brands and should not be included and/or split into two entities “canyon” and “giant”. Moreover, “12speed” isn’t a brand but the number of gears of the bike.
For this toy project, we don’t care about the noise, so the predictions may result in suggesting bikes that don’t exist. In a real-world scenario, we should apply some revision to those products, e.g. search each brand on an images search engine and see if a bike picture is returned.
Nevertheless, some brands cleaning and filtering is actually performed - code link
The recommendation system will be built around the intersection of bikes brands and the comments threads to which the comments belong
We will create a semifinished product: correlations.npz (new code version store a file named presences.csv), this file contain the product entities found for each subreddit thread
In the last step, 04_recommendation_trainer.py will train ad store an AI model based on the KNN algorithm able to make the bikes recommendations process
Finally, we will upload by hand (no automatic script provided) the files create by 04_recommendation_trainer.py
Run the 03_correlation_extraction.py script, parameters:
es_host: the Elasticsearch instance address
es_port: the Elasticsearch instance port
es_index_list: the Elasticsearch indexes names. They could be more than one because it’s possible to join more entities extraction. However, for this guide, we could use only one parameter: my_index.
$ python garrascobike/03_correlation_extraction.py --es_host localhost \
--es_port 9200 \
--es_index_list my_index
Run the 04_recommendation_trainer.py script, parameters:
$ python garrascobike/04_recommendation_trainer.py --presence_data_path ./data/03_correlation_data/presence_dataset/20210331124802/presences.csv \
--output_path ./data/04_recommendation_models/knn/
To make the recommendation we need a machine that runs the prediction model
We will wrap the model inside a back-end that:
Is in Python and use FastAPI framework
Run on heroku free Dyno as the hardware provider
Run for 30m and then go to sleep mode
If it’s in the sleep node, need ~1m to wake up and be ready to use
The back-end will expose those API:
/recommender/{bike_name} that take a bike name and return 3 bikes suggested
/brands/available that return the list of supported bike names
/health that returns a timestamp and will be used to check if the back-end is up and in running state
We need the list of bikes that the recommendation system model can manage:
brands.csv
The recommendation model that the back-end will use to make the predictions
👨💻Code to use hosted on Github: https://github.com/pistocop/garrascobike-be
Set the correct credentials and path according to your backblaze account:
To set the Backblaze bucket name and path modify the file at:
/garrascobike_be/ml_model/hosted-model-info.json
To set the Backblaze connection credentials modify and rename to
.env the file:
/garrascobike_be/.env_example
Create an account on heroku and publish the back-end: follow this guide for more detailed information:
The back-end openAPI specification could be found under
https://<heroku-app-url>/docs and will look like this:
We need a website that the user could use to choose the desired bike and receive the suggestions
The website must use the API exposed by the back-end
We will build an autocomplete text field using the amazing autoComplete.js framework
We will create a static website with HTML, CSS & JS
The website is then hosted for free on GitHub Pages
The Garrascobike back-end up and running online
The URL of the back-end
live-server program to run the website locally - npm
👨💻Code to use hosted on Github: https://github.com/pistocop/garrascobike-fe
Steps to set up a new front-end
Demo of the website: https://pistocop.github.io/garrascobike-fe/
The website you will see should resemble like this:
All the project is built and work for English Subreddits
Other languages could be supported, the only section that requires a change is the spacy model in the https://github.com/pistocop/garrascobike-core entities extraction task
We have just seen how to build a recommendation system from the scraping process to a WebApp. All the data are scraped from Reddit and processed with unsupervised ML models (Spacy), using the Google Colab platform. This has saved us a lot of work and supplied a straightforward path that could be automatized also.
Finally, a back-end free hosted on Heruko and a front-end free hosted on GitHub pages complete the project thanks to a web app page.
From here, a lot of work could be done to refine each of the components, e.g. if we want to move from a POC project like this to production and more serious system we should:
Filter and remove all the entities extracted that aren’t bikes
Scrape and process more data
Build and test different parameters or families for the recommendation system
As final, I want to say that it was nice to build this project, I haven’t experience with the front-end world and the simple website is made after following theodinproject.com free course.
🍺 And now, after completing every component and the website is up and running, I must admit that I feel satisfied, hope you’ve enjoyed the journey!
**📧 Found an error or have a question? let’s [connect](https://www.pistocop.dev/)**
This article was first published here: https://www.pistocop.dev/posts/garrascobike/