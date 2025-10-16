How a Lost Pitch Shaped My Startup Approach with Diabuddy

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@hacker63083099

October 16th, 2025
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startups#startup#diabuddy#founder#founder-stories#tech-founder-stories#product-management#product-development#obichi-obiajunwa

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