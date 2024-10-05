418 reads

How a Compromised NPM Package Revealed GitHub Workflow Vulnerabilities

by
byCollins Enebeli@kadetxx

Software Engineer || Gamer

October 5th, 2024
featured image - How a Compromised NPM Package Revealed GitHub Workflow Vulnerabilities
    Speed
    Voice
Collins Enebeli
Up Next →

Understanding requestAnimationFrame, Linear Interpolation, and CSS Transitions in Web Animations

About Author

Collins Enebeli HackerNoon profile picture
Collins Enebeli@kadetxx

Software Engineer || Gamer

Read my storiesAbout @kadetxx

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#github#github-security#github-actions-workflow#cloud-security#web3-security#github-vulnerabilities#github-secrets#open-source-vulnerabilities

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X

Related Stories