Every webpage that you create will have at least a part of HTML involved in HTML. HTML is most commonly used with CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) for styling and JavaScript for added interactivity. Each web browser has its own built-in code/rules, that govern how it will behave. HTML5 currently does not allow the use of self-closing tags, ie., HTML5 does not. But, there are some tags that make use of “/” in order to effectively close out a beginning tag.