Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Hold the turkey, we roast a SharkTank Millionaire *scammer*by@tradingboston

    Hold the turkey, we roast a SharkTank Millionaire *scammer*

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Hold the turkey and chestnuts, we roast the SharkTank Millionaire for being a scammer, as well as updates on presidential BTC adoption in more nations and share some funny memes about Janet Yellen -- OMG the LOL is palpable

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Hold the turkey, we roast a SharkTank Millionaire *scammer*
    web3 #cryptocurrency-investment #web3
    BostonTrading.co HackerNoon profile picture

    @tradingboston

    BostonTrading.co

    The world's first diversified crypto portfolio, or "coin of coins"

    Receive Stories from @tradingboston

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    "Let the market decide what it wants," says Jeremy Britton, Co-founder and CFO of Bostoncoin
    Published at Feb 15, 2022 by tradingboston #crypto
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Pythons Testing Playbook: Building Bulletproof Code (1/21/2024)
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    71 Stories To Learn About Personal Finance
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by learn #personal-finance
    Article Thumbnail
    363 Stories To Learn About Investing
    Published at Jan 20, 2024 by learn #investing
    Article Thumbnail
    178 Stories To Learn About Investment
    Published at Jan 20, 2024 by learn #investment
    Article Thumbnail
    Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
    Published at Jan 19, 2024 by chainwire #web3
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!