Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Highly Efficient and Secure Data Analysis Using Dask and AWS Best Practicesby@manishsinhav
    298 reads

    Highly Efficient and Secure Data Analysis Using Dask and AWS Best Practices

    by Manish SinhaAugust 27th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this age, we generate an enormous amount of data, which can be mind-boggling. If we analyze this data, it can lead to valuable insights and competitive advantages across industries. Data breaches are not just limited to financial losses but reputational damage, as well as compromised national security. Balancing efficiency with security is important when handling sensitive data.
    featured image - Highly Efficient and Secure Data Analysis Using Dask and AWS Best Practices
    Manish Sinha HackerNoon profile picture

    In this age, we generate an enormous amount of data, which can be mind-boggling. According to IDC, humanity is projected to grow from “33 zettabytes in 2018 to 175 zettabytes by 2025.” The existence of the amount of data is both an opportunity and a big challenge for businesses. If we analyze this data, it can lead to valuable insights and competitive advantages across industries.


    As we increasingly rely on big data, it introduced new security risks with rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats, including but not limited to independent hackers and state actors. Recent high-profile data breaches, such as the Kaseya ransomware attack in 2021 and the Optus data breach in 2022, show us the gaping hole in the claimed secure software systems. We can see that the consequences of data breaches are not just limited to financial losses but reputational damage, as well as compromised national security. All of us have a job to ensure that we maintain the security and integrity of data.

    Problem

    When we handle petabytes of data, our customers still expect real-time insights and aggregations on their dashboards. To achieve this, the data analysis has to be performed efficiently. No one wants to wait multiple seconds on a page for the statistics to show up, and no one wants to wait long periods of time on a page to get personalized recommendations. When we streamline the customer experience and make it efficient, it improves satisfaction and retention.


    A study by Accenture found that “83% of consumers are willing to share their data to enable a personalized experience”. A lot of us are used to our personal data being used against our well, but we are still not comfortable with our personal data being mishandled.


    Cost- and time-effective data analysis is critical for big companies; it can improve user experience and provide real-time insights. Balancing efficiency with security is important when handling sensitive data to avoid serious disaster situations. According to IBM, the average data breach cost in 2021 was $4.24 million, which showcases the financial consequences of not taking security seriously.

    Expectations

    In my mind, the ideal data analysis using dask and AWS architecture must meet several criteria. It should provide:


    1. robust encryption for data at rest and in transit
    2. and incorporate strong access controls and authentication mechanisms
    3. to offer scalability without compromising performance or security.


    For better observability, it should provide comprehensive logging and auditing capabilities to ensure compliance with regulations. We will use Python libraries like Dask for distributed computing and AWS best practices for cloud security; this architecture will lead to a solution that makes data analysis secure and fast.

    Speed up with Dask

    Dask is a Python library for parallel and distributed computing. It is pretty useful when we have to run huge amounts of data across multiple cores. It uses pandas and numpy under the hood. It can run parallel on your machine using all the cores; the computation can be spread across multiple machines using Dask Clusters. It supports running the computation on AWS Fargate clusters.


    While we are focusing on customer data, which can contain personally identifying data, for the purpose of this exercise, we will randomly generate a dataset to showcase Dask's capabilities.


    We will compare the performance of dask with that of pandas. As we can see in the code below, we have multiple chunks of data, which will be simulated as having part files or files split up into smaller files and stored in a single S3 bucket. We can also consider partitioned data, as keeping everything in one single file can be quite inefficient when the row count crosses certain limits.


    import dask.dataframe as dd
import pandas as pd
import numpy as np
import time
import os
from dask.distributed import Client, LocalCluster

CHUNKS = 100
ROWS_PER_CHUNK = 1_000_000
N_CATEGORIES = 1000

def generate_large_csv(filename, chunks=CHUNKS, rows_per_chunk=ROWS_PER_CHUNK):
    print(f"Generating large CSV file: {filename}")
    for i in range(chunks):
        df = pd.DataFrame({
            'id': range(i*rows_per_chunk, (i+1)*rows_per_chunk),
            'value1': np.random.randn(rows_per_chunk),
            'value2': np.random.randn(rows_per_chunk),
            'value3': np.random.randn(rows_per_chunk),
            'category': np.random.randint(0, N_CATEGORIES, rows_per_chunk)
        })
        if i == 0:
            df.to_csv(filename, index=False)
        else:
            df.to_csv(filename, mode='a', header=False, index=False)
        print(f"Chunk {i+1}/{chunks} written")

def complex_operation(df):
    result = (
        df.groupby('category')
        .agg({
            'value1': ['mean', 'std', 'min', 'max'],
            'value2': ['mean', 'std', 'min', 'max'],
            'value3': ['mean', 'std', 'min', 'max']
        })
    )
    result['combined'] = (
        result[('value1', 'mean')] * result[('value2', 'std')] +
        result[('value3', 'max')] - result[('value1', 'min')]
    )
    return result

def run_dask_analysis(filename):
    with LocalCluster(n_workers=8, threads_per_worker=2) as cluster, Client(cluster) as client:
        print("Running Dask analysis...")
        start_time = time.time()
        df = dd.read_csv(filename)
        result = complex_operation(df).compute()
        end_time = time.time()
        execution_time = end_time - start_time
    return execution_time, result

def run_pandas_analysis(filename):
    print("Running Pandas analysis...")
    start_time = time.time()
    df = pd.read_csv(filename)
    result = complex_operation(df)
    end_time = time.time()
    execution_time = end_time - start_time
    return execution_time, result

def main():
    filename = "very_large_dataset.csv"
    total_rows = CHUNKS * ROWS_PER_CHUNK

    if not os.path.exists(filename):
        generate_large_csv(filename)

    print(f"\nProcessing dataset with {total_rows:,} rows and {N_CATEGORIES:,} categories...")

    dask_time, dask_result = run_dask_analysis(filename)
    
    try:
        pandas_time, pandas_result = run_pandas_analysis(filename)
    except MemoryError:
        print("Pandas ran out of memory. This demonstrates a key advantage of Dask for large datasets.")
        pandas_time = float('inf')
        pandas_result = None

    print("Results (first few rows):")
    print("Dask Result:")
    print(dask_result.head())
    if pandas_result is not None:
        print("Pandas Result:")
        print(pandas_result.head())
    
    print("Execution times:")
    print(f"Dask:   {dask_time:.2f} seconds")
    if pandas_time != float('inf'):
        print(f"Pandas: {pandas_time:.2f} seconds")
        speedup = pandas_time / dask_time
        print(f"Dask speedup: {speedup:.2f}x")
    else:
        print("Pandas: Out of Memory")

if __name__ == '__main__':
    main()


    When we run the code multiple times we usually get output something like this

    Processing dataset with 100,000,000 rows and 1,000 categories...

Running Dask analysis...
2024-08-16 15:32:06,161 - distributed.shuffle._scheduler_plugin - WARNING - Shuffle 7b7666c9c8ced5f2521eb8c13b1cb16b initialized by task ('shuffle-transfer-7b7666c9c8ced5f2521eb8c13b1cb16b', 97) executed on worker tcp://127.0.0.1:63688
2024-08-16 15:32:13,888 - distributed.shuffle._scheduler_plugin - WARNING - Shuffle 7b7666c9c8ced5f2521eb8c13b1cb16b deactivated due to stimulus 'task-finished-1723847533.887299'

Running Pandas analysis...

Results (first few rows):
Dask Result:
            value1                                  value2                                  value3                                 combined
              mean       std       min       max      mean       std       min       max      mean       std       min       max           
category                                                                                                                                   
397      -0.002135  0.999627 -4.344266  4.289468 -0.003172  1.000118 -4.558085  4.439482  0.000241  0.995912 -4.486216  4.585379   8.927510
988      -0.001370  1.000915 -4.059722  4.069215 -0.001550  1.000301 -4.300040  4.091358 -0.000087  0.998721 -4.438947  4.445720   8.504071
945       0.000691  1.000980 -5.674771  4.668603 -0.000936  1.000296 -4.442228  4.295256 -0.000951  1.001830 -4.191695  4.634225  10.309686
99        0.001063  1.005469 -4.749642  4.059719  0.000543  1.000926 -4.279197  4.282448 -0.000162  1.003164 -4.132993  4.541916   9.292623
396       0.001174  1.000782 -4.318082  4.371785  0.003896  0.997300 -4.683839  4.239039  0.003142  0.997511 -4.125262  4.525860   8.845112

Pandas Result:
            value1                                  value2                                  value3                                combined
              mean       std       min       max      mean       std       min       max      mean       std       min       max          
category                                                                                                                                  
0        -0.001918  0.999454 -4.696701  4.212904 -0.002754  1.001868 -4.507300  3.984878  0.004145  0.998178 -4.014290  4.091141  8.785920
1         0.000446  1.001031 -4.460898  4.427304  0.001287  1.002637 -4.711565  4.152570  0.000393  1.003005 -4.855133  4.510505  8.971851
2        -0.004153  0.999196 -4.059107  4.154900  0.001008  1.000062 -4.185225  4.473653 -0.002570  0.999586 -4.155561  4.788469  8.843423
3        -0.005269  1.003784 -4.131928  4.735281  0.004382  0.999795 -3.979235  4.504564  0.003346  0.997064 -3.965638  4.438514  8.565174
4        -0.005069  0.999669 -4.493981  4.474479 -0.002145  0.994543 -4.174338  4.169072 -0.005240  1.000150 -3.998451  4.194488  8.683427

Execution times:
Dask:   9.79 seconds
Pandas: 30.99 seconds

Dask speedup: 3.17x

    For this dataset size, the speedup is usually between 3.1X and 3.35X times. Given that companies like AirBnB, Amazon, etc., have millions and billions of records, it is quite possible to get speedup gains over 10.


    We used min, max, and other standard aggregation metrics, for which pandas are extremely efficient. In situations where we are executing some complex aggregations, which itself takes time, running those aggregations in parallel will save us significant time.

    Run it securely on AWS

    Let’s build a method to securely manage all the data and computation in AWS. We would be using some fundamental concepts:


    1. API Gateway — to programmatically access the service. We would preferably be using RESTful design
    2. IAM Roles and SSO—We want single sign-on so that your users don’t have to manage a separate set of credentials. We would use an IAM Role so that we can use AWS STS to get credential rotations built in.
    3. AWS WAF on API Gateway — add some basic rate limiting and add some rules to prevent basic injection attacks, which helps prevent the entry point from being abused by malicious actors
    4. Customer Encryption Key: Instead of relying on the AWS default encryption key, take control of the encryption key and rotate it much more frequently, say 90 days, compared to 365 days for the default.
    5. Scoped IAM Role for both Fargate tasks — We have two Fargate tasks. One is for taking the data from your company’s data lake and dropping it in S3, partitioning it efficiently.
    6. VPC and Private Subnets—The computation using Dask happens inside Fargate instances. Since this instance deals with highly critical data, it is important that this component be secured inside a Private Subnet within a Virtual Private Cloud.
    7. Access to Private Subnet through Application Load Balancer—The API Gateway handles authentication, authorization, and quota management, but we need an Application Load Balancer inside the Public Subnet to route our requests to the respective Fargate instances.
    8. CloudWatch Logs — We are concerned with data breaches, so we will log the access to API Gateway and the computations that happen inside Fargate instances. Using the logs on CloudWatch, we can run anomaly analysis to identify unusual patterns or use business needs-specific access analysis to get a deeper insight.


    If I go ahead and put all the components in the design diagram, it would be overwhelming and make the diagram illegible. I will try to keep it as simple as possible.


    A simplified design diagram to secure highly efficient workloads using dask in Fargate

    Conclusion

    In this day and age, one should not have to choose between security and performance or focus on just one at a time. It’s important to consider both at the same time. Performance is also known as high availability, and we need scalable architecture to achieve our goals.


    With scalable architecture, which contains microservices, there is a higher number of moving parts, which can introduce weaknesses in the system. Keeping an eye on and having a thoughtful analysis exercise is very helpful in ironing out most of the common security pitfalls.

    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Manish Sinha HackerNoon profile picture
    Manish Sinha@manishsinhav
    Interested in Performance and Security in Highly Available and Scalable Systems. Currently at Meta
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgdata-science #data-analysis #website-performance #performance-optimization #scalable-applications #high-availability #dask-python-library #dask-clusters #amazon-web-services

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Building a Secure Future: the Ethical Imperative of Prioritizing Security in Digital Architecture
    by manishsinhav
    Aug 01, 2024
    #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Building a Secure Future: the Ethical Imperative of Prioritizing Security in Digital Architecture
    by manishsinhav
    Aug 01, 2024
    #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    How Telegram Became The Mecca For Memecoins
    by iremidepen
    Jul 20, 2024
    #telegram
    Article Thumbnail
    5 Best Cybersecurity Books for Beginners
    by jtruong
    Jul 25, 2021
    #cybersecurity-top-books
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Lessons from 10 Years of AWS (part 2)
    by adhorn
    Jan 12, 2018
    #aws
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas