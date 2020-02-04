Hide the Exported ENV Variables From the History
Hi, happy to join your community. This is my first post, so I start from the simple one, but useful. Maybe you don't know about it yet.
When you work with the Linux server, sometimes you export some environment variables. Some envs can be neutral like
NODE_ENV=production
or something else, but sometimes it must be safe like
GITHUB_API_KEY
or
MYSQL_PASSWORD
.
The problem is if anyone accesses the server bash and enters the history command it will see the secrets:
...
1989 export MYSQL_PASSWORD=my_secret_mysql_password
...
2000 history
To be safe, before working with the bash, export Linux history control environment variable which is called
HISTCONTROL
.
$ export HISTCONTROL=ignorespace
ignorespace means that if you leave the space before any bash command, it will be ignored in history.
So while exporting the secret environment variable, enter the space before export
$ export HISTCONTROL=ignorespace
# keep in mind space before export
$ export MYSQL_PASSWORD=my_secret_mysql_password
$ history
So now, the Mysql password will be ignored in history
...
1999 export HISTCONTROL=ignorespace
2000 history
This method is not only for environment variables, but it can also hide any bash command, even
export HISTCONTROL=ignorespace
itself.
Good luck and be safe! :)
Previously published at https://dev.to/epranka/hide-the-exported-env-variables-from-the-history-49ni
