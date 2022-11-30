Hey, Content Creator! Here are 7 Tools You Can't Do Without

Ever heard the quote, “Content is KING”? Well, if you’re a content creator, you’re definitely a kingmaker. The world today thrives off on content. Whether it’s through Instagram gossip or Twitter bants, everywhere we turn, there’s someone creating content to serve a particular purpose. Content creators can make millions off a single Twitter post or Tik Tok video — without even saying anything! popular TikTok star Khaby Lame makes up to $750,000 for a single TikTok video Video marketing is currently the boss of content marketing strategies, and hundreds of brands are jumping ship from your typical blog post or infographics. According to Wyzowl, 87% of marketers boosted sales through video in 2021, and a similar percentage of . viewers say they were convinced to buy something after watching a product video But what does this mean for content creators like you? The fact is, you can make a truckload of money from content creation. Today, one picture tells a better story than a thousand words. And if you’re a video content creator, you can tell thousands of stories within a few seconds! Video content is taking over the marketing scene, and it’s not too late to get in on the action. However, you’ll need a little more than your creativity to get the money rolling into your bank account. As a video content creator, there are certain tools you cannot do without. This article highlights 7 of the best content-creator tools you’ll need in 2022. Ready to become a badass creator? Read on! 7 Essential Tools For Content Creators Video content creation, also known as video marketing, involves creating, producing, and sharing video content that provides your audience with useful information to inspire interest in your products or services. Content creators try to balance value and fun in their videos in a bid to hook viewers on their content and turn them into valuable customers. Here are some of the most essential tools content creators use. 1. Lumen5 If you’re into editorial videos, you may want to try out Lumen5. An editorial video is the kind of video you create after writing a blog post, and it is a wonderful way to create video content for your social media pages. Editorial videos are usually created to pass value rather than for commercial purposes, but who’s to say you can’t tweak them to promote your brand(s) in a unique way? Lumen5 does not retain rights to any video you create on their website — they are yours to use as you deem fit forever. The website offers a totally free option for creative enthusiasts like you! However, note that you’ll have the Lumen5 watermark on your videos if you decide to tow this option. All you’ll need to do to create a video on Lumen5 is pop in a link to your article and the website will automatically pull content from there to create a unique video for you. You can also type in your text if you do not have a live link to the content you want to repurpose into a video. 2. InShot InShot is a powerful video editing and production app that offers many built-in features for new and experienced video creators. With InShot, you can add music, use a green screen, speed up time, add stickers, apply effects, and more on all types of video content — all for free and without a watermark. This makes it a great option for newbie content creators who are just starting out their careers and don’t have the resources to pay for premium features. All you’ll have to do to enjoy InShot’s features is download the app on your Android or iOS device, and you’ll be good to go! It can be tricky to get the hang of features on the InShot app at first, but after a few tries, you’ll be able to use the app without any hassle. 3. Edekee Video marketing is the hottest marketing trend today, and Edekee provides brands and retailers with the best video commerce services to boost sales. Backed with innovative AI and UHF RFID technology, the Edekee app was created to improve user engagement through interactive videos for a seamless online shopping experience. With Edekee, users can pause videos to view tags for products on sale, buy said products, and get them delivered straight to their doorstep without ever needing to leave the app. As a video commerce service, the Edekee app is filled with dozens of unique features content creators can exploit to create dynamic videos to market their chosen brands. You’ll reach an even wider audience, and get paid per click at the same time! Think TikTok, but with an eCommerce approach. 4. Adobe Premier Rush Undoubtedly, Adobe offers the most comprehensive tools for content creators. Premier Rush is no exception. The most distinctive feature of this video editing tool is its ability to function seamlessly across desktop and mobile devices, allowing you to use it either at home or on the road. When you make an edit on the mobile app, it automatically updates your desktop version, allowing you to produce videos anytime and anywhere. As with all Adobe tools, Premier Rush offers a free option that lets you enjoy basic video creation and editing features for free. You’ll be able to tailor transitions, add audio, and adjust video speed, but you may need to upgrade to Express to enjoy other premium features of this tool. Adobe Premier Rush is a nice-to-have tool for professional video creators, but you can give it a shot too! 5. HitFilm HitFilm is another go-to video editing software for video creators across the globe. One of its most enviable features is its adaptability to different experience levels. It doesn’t matter if you’re about to create your hundredth YouTube video or this is your first ever skit, you’ll be able to enjoy editing, compositing, titling, and 3D features that come with a huge library of video effects in a single product. HitFilm uses an intuitively modern, yet pleasantly simple interface that gives access to presets, stock footage, and music which can help you speed up your video creation process. You can download the app for free access to basic editing features, but you’ll need to pay a subscription fee to enjoy premium image and video editing features. 6. TikTok TikTok is currently one of the most popular video-sharing apps on the internet. With over 2.6 billion downloads globally, it’s safe to say that the app is effectively solving the world’s need for endless video content. But TikTok is not just a video-sharing app. Many marketers have tapped into the power of TikTok’s video creation tools, complete with its presets, filters, music, and more. The Guardian reports, “There are no end of possible answers, and owes its phenomenal success to a host of canny choices: easy-to-use video creation tools blurred the line between creator and consumer far more than YouTube had ever managed; a vast library of licensed music allowed teens to soundtrack their clips without fear of copyright strikes.” TikTok Indeed, TikTok has hacked the ability to seamlessly arrest users’ attention by combining multiple features that provide a truly immersive experience for users. On the app, you have the flexibility for unlimited creativity, behavior-tracking algorithms, an immersive user interface, and a rewarding engagement system that connects creators and users based on their interests. 7. YouTube YouTube is one of the biggest video-sharing applications on the internet, and it is filled with lots of talented creators who create content for their target audience daily. The average person views at least one YouTube video daily, so there’s a lot of demand to match supply. YouTube makes this list because it offers multiple ways to earn through its Partner Program. You can earn ad revenue on your videos through YouTube Shopping, Channel Memberships, and so on. For creators, there is also a Brand Connect feature that will link you up with target brands looking to advertise their products and services through content creators like you. Read this article to . learn more about YouTube’s Partner Program Rounding Off… Ready to create the best kind of creative videos? These content creation tools will make your work much easier. All of the options listed in this article have free plans, so you can try them all out before deciding which one’s right for you.