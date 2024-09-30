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Hey AI, WTF?! Cut Me Some Slack!

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byNebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic@nebojsaneshatodorovic

Eight-Time "Noonies" Award Winner

September 30th, 2024
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Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic
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Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic@nebojsaneshatodorovic

Eight-Time "Noonies" Award Winner

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TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#human-vs-ai-writing#ai-detection-tools#fairness-in-ai#ai-and-writing#ai-in-creative-industry#using-ai-for-your-business#impact-of-ai-on-writing

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