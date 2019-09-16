Here’s How You Can and Why You Should Go Beyond HTTP 1.1

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Visit Shift Asia http://bit.ly/3dJdIRDpromoted
Software Developer by choice!!
syntax = "proto3";
// The greeting service definition.
service Greeter {
// Sends a greeting
rpc SayHello (HelloRequest) returns (HelloReply) {}
}
// The request message containing the user's name.
message HelloRequest {
string name = 1;
}
// The response message containing the greetings
message HelloReply {
string message = 1;
}
<properties>
<project.build.sourceEncoding>UTF-8</project.build.sourceEncoding>
<grpc.version>1.19.0</grpc.version><!-- CURRENT_GRPC_VERSION -->
<protobuf.version>3.6.1</protobuf.version>
<protoc.version>3.6.1</protoc.version>
<!-- required for jdk9 -->
<maven.compiler.source>1.7</maven.compiler.source>
<maven.compiler.target>1.7</maven.compiler.target>
</properties>
<build>
<sourceDirectory>
${basedir}/target/generated-sources/
</sourceDirectory>
<extensions>
<extension>
<groupId>kr.motd.maven</groupId>
<artifactId>os-maven-plugin</artifactId>
<version>1.6.2</version>
</extension>
</extensions>
<plugins>
<plugin>
<groupId>org.xolstice.maven.plugins</groupId>
<artifactId>protobuf-maven-plugin</artifactId>
<version>0.5.1</version>
<configuration>
<protocArtifact>com.google.protobuf:protoc:${protoc.version}:exe:${os.detected.classifier}</protocArtifact>
<pluginId>grpc-java</pluginId>
<pluginArtifact>io.grpc:protoc-gen-grpc-java:${grpc.version}:exe:${os.detected.classifier}</pluginArtifact>
</configuration>
<executions>
<execution>
<goals>
<goal>compile</goal>
<goal>compile-custom</goal>
<goal>test-compile</goal>
<goal>test-compile-custom</goal>
</goals>
</execution>
</executions>
</plugin>sasas
</plugins>
</build>
private class GreeterImpl extends GreeterGrpc.GreeterImplBase {
@Override
public void sayHello(HelloRequest req, StreamObserver<HelloReply> responseObserver) {
//Build Proto Messages Object
HelloReply reply = HelloReply.newBuilder().setMessage("Hello " + req.getName()).build();
//Send the response, you can send multiple objects which will be trasmitted in streaming fashion
responseObserver.onNext(reply);
//Indicate client that response has finished
responseObserver.onCompleted();
}
}
public class Client {
private final ManagedChannel channel;
private final GreeterBlockingStub blockingStub;
private final GreeterStub asyncStub;
public Client(String host, String port){
channel = ManagedChannelBuilder.forAddress(host, port).usePlaintext().build(); //remove .usePlainText for secure connections
blockingStub = GreeterGrpc.newBlockingStub(channel); // use it to make blocking calls
asyncStub = GreeterGrpc.newStub(channel); // or use this to make async calls
}
public void blockingGreet(String name) {
logger.info("Will try to greet " + name + " ...");
HelloRequest request = HelloRequest.newBuilder().setName(name).build();
HelloReply response;
try {
response = blockingStub.sayHello(request);
} catch (StatusRuntimeException e) {
logger.log(Level.WARNING, "RPC failed: {0}", e.getStatus());
return;
}
logger.info("Greeting: " + response.getMessage());
}
public void asyncGreet(String name) {
StreamObserver<HelloReply> responseObserver = new StreamObserver<HelloReply>() {
@Override
public void onNext(HelloReply response) {
logger.info("Greeting: " + response.getMessage());
}
@Override
public void onError(Throwable t) {
Status status = Status.fromThrowable(t);
logger.log(Level.WARNING, "RPC Failed: {0}", status);
}
@Override
public void onCompleted() {
info("Finished Greeting");
}
};
logger.info("Will try to greet " + name + " ...");
HelloRequest request = HelloRequest.newBuilder().setName(name).build();
asyncStub.sayHello(request, responseObserver);
}
}
public GreeterServer(int port) throws IOException {
this(ServerBuilder.forPort(port), port);
}
public GreeterServer(ServerBuilder<?> serverBuilder, int port) {
this.port = port;
server = serverBuilder.addService(new GreeterImpl()).build();
}
public void start() throws IOException {
server.start();
logger.info("Server started, listening on " + port);
}