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Here's How to Own a Team of AI Coders

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byHaimeng Zhou@haimeng

Director of Engineering @ Teladoc Health

June 2nd, 2025
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Haimeng Zhou@haimeng

Director of Engineering @ Teladoc Health

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programming#ai-coding#agentic-ai#human-ai-collaboration#software-development#cursor-ide#windsurf#ai-coding-companions#ai-assisted-coding

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