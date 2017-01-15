Hemingway 3.0 Now Available!

Hemingway 3.0 is the best way to make your writing bold and clear. It's now easy to export your writing as a PDF with editing highlights included. The app is the first to have a distraction-free setting for our Edit mode as well. It’s easy to have multiple documents open at once, importing text from HTML and Markdown documents, and fixes for many bugs — including the issue where text and highlights get split up or blurry. Hemingway is now accepting submissions and happy to discuss advertising &sponsorship opportunities.

In life, a few things are guaranteed: death, taxes, confusion about taxes, stress that you accidentally misfiled your taxes, Googling “can I go to jail over a tax mistake,” and awesome Hemingway updates!

This year has been a great one for us — we’ve hit 4 million users including 200 thousand in the last month alone — and we’re so excited to make the app even better for everyone.

For Hemingway 3.0 we’ve rewritten the editor from the code up to increase performance and bring in pro-level features writers have asked for. Whether you want to edit without distractions or publish right to your favorite platforms, Hemingway 3.0 is the best way to make your writing bold and clear!

Publish to Wordpress/Medium

Over 26% of the web is powered by the popular blogging platforms Wordpress and Medium. With Hemingway’s new Publishing features, you can save a draft or publish to readers on both platforms, without leaving the app.

Send Your Colleagues Highlighted PDFs

You asked and we delivered. It’s now easy to export your writing as a PDF with Hemingway’s editing highlights included. Make Papa proud and dole out edits in no time flat.

Distraction-free writing and editing

Whether you’re writing drunk or editing sober, Hemingway makes it easy to focus on the task at hand. Lots of apps have distraction-free writing, but the new Hemingway is the first to have a distraction-free setting for our Edit mode as well. The new setting hides everything but your text and our highlights for wordy sentences, adverbs, complex words, and passive voice.

Tons of other goodies

The new Hemingway comes packed with other niceties, like the ability to have multiple documents open at once, importing text from HTML and Markdown documents, and fixes for many bugs — including the issue where text and highlights get split up or blurry.

Get Hemingway 3.0 Now!

You can buy Hemingway 3.0 right now at hemingwayapp.com/desktop.html for $19.99. You’ll join legions of writers who trust Hemingway to make their work bold and clear. And for those of you who already purchased Hemingway, check your email for a link to your free upgrade.

