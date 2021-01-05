Hello, World! - Why Python is the Most Beginner-Friendly Coding Language

Programming is fun!

Isn’t it?

Anyone interested in logic with some creativity will fall in love with coding.

Alright then, if you are interested to start the journey with me in learning a programming language: let’s start our first step in learning to code.

OK, but there so many coding languages in the world, right? Which one to choose? Now, calm down. I am here to help you with providing some top choices by any beginner in this field:

C++

Java

Python

OK, which one did you find easy? I bet that it’s Python! Well then, welcome to the Python community!

Let’s start this journey of programming with gaining some knowledge on the Python programming language.

Python is a powerful general-purpose programming language. It was created by Guido van Rossum. Python is easy to learn and easy to code.

Python Installation

Check out the following guidelines for getting Python installed on your computer

Stay tuned for byte-sized wisdom on Python :)

