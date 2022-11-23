Search icon
    "Hell-or-high-water" Obligation: Musk must Buy Twitter or Die Trying according to Lawsuit by@legalpdf

    "Hell-or-high-water" Obligation: Musk must Buy Twitter or Die Trying according to Lawsuit

    featured image - "Hell-or-high-water" Obligation: Musk must Buy Twitter or Die Trying according to Lawsuit
    #elon-musk#twitter#lawsuit#legal
    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 8 of 31.


    Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “hell or high water obligation”


    FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS

    III - The Final, Agreed-upon Term Deals

    B. Efforts Covenants

    46. The agreement requires all parties, including Musk, to use their “reasonable best efforts” to consummate the merger and cause all of the closing conditions to be satisfied. Id. § 6.3(a). 47. Defendants, including Musk, have a “hell-or-high-water” obligation to close on their financing commitments for the transaction. They must:

    take, or cause to be taken, all actions and . . . do, or cause to be done, all things necessary, proper or advisable to arrange, obtain and consummate the Financing at or prior to the Closing on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Financing Commitments (including any “flex” provisions). . . .

    Id. § 6.10(a). More specifically, Musk and Parent have an unconditional obligation to “take (or cause to be taken) all actions, and do (or cause to be done) all things necessary, proper or advisable to obtain the Equity Financing,” which includes, among other things, Musk’s funding of his personal equity commitment at or before closing. Id. § 6.10(e).

    Continue reading here


