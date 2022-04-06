Helium Network: A Decentralized but Connected Future

Helium (HNT) is the most robust decentralized network that exists to track data for the Internet of Things. The leverage of this ‘people’s network’ could be far-reaching, from lower costs of hardware and data transfer to extensive battery life and more. Recent developments may “make it possible for Vietnamese factories, businesses, cities and consumers to benefit from cost-effective, easy-to-deploy vertical wireless solutions…” says CEO of VIoT Group.





Helium differs from many other crypto projects in that it taps into a crucial emerging market: the Internet of Things. This industry includes objects or devices that are interconnected; they can communicate with one another (over private connections) and use AI or automated services to track and use data — in turn, improving upon a process or product. In simple terms, IoT is a web of information that brings individual networks together. And it may drastically impact industrial and social infrastructure around the world in years to come.

Helium’s Role in IoT

Though it may sound futuristic, the Internet of Things is rapidly evolving and has already emerged as a potential solution for some of the most pressing issues we are seeing today.





Given the impending global supply chain crisis so often talked about lately, IoT is not a minor innovation. While many call for more privacy controls or standardization, it has become clear that IoT offers a powerful (albeit complex) improvement in the quality of connectivity and potential use of data.



Helium is the most robust decentralized network that exists to track data for IoT, where individuals are able to set up their own hotspots to mine HNT tokens.



The leverage of this “people’s network” could be far-reaching, from lower costs of hardware and data transfer to extensive battery life and more. Having partnered withDISH, their hotspots have expanded into the 5G sector, and it’s already the fastest-growing wireless network in the world.

Vietnam’s Nationwide Helium Network

In very recent news, urban development tech company VIoT and IoT solution provider Kerlink will be working together to bring Helium’s network to local communities in Vietnam.





This move may “make it possible for Vietnamese factories, businesses, cities and consumers to benefit from cost-effective, easy-to-deploy vertical wireless solutions…” says CEO of VIoT Group. “…Think AirBnB or Grab for telcos: if I have an empty room, power and internet, why would I not use it as a network tower?” (Read or listen to more of this on Matt Turck’s interview with Helium CEO Amir Haleem, here.)





This could be used as a template or large-scale example of Helium’s capabilities in other countries around the globe.

What’s Next for HNT

Another important note here is that HNT, Helium’s native token, will split. At this juncture, the value will remain the same in USD but each HNT will equal 1000 HNT. Of course, this shift — which should occur within months — will have implications for the token, such as greater transaction volume.



With all this said, it’s easy to see why Helium has been gaining traction and attention as a high-performing crypto token and, moreover, a leading tech solution. I tend to think of alternative crypto assets (outside of Bitcoin) as each having its own unique use cases, capacities, and even mini-ecosystems. Some blockchain projects may flop, subject to a feeble framework or scammy intentions, while others could potentially revolutionize our entire world.





As builders, learners, investors or change-makers, it’s up to us to decide not only whether a project has value — but whether we are motivated to support and sustain its cause.

