Healthcare, NFTs, and the Blockchain

An NFT is a non-fungible token that sits on a public blockchain. It is a one-of-a-kind digital ID, and this digital ID can hold a variety of assets. One major industry this can and should disrupt: our healthcare system. NFTs can be updated and verified in real-time, streamlining the process for hospitals and patients. Patients with complicated medical histories wouldn’t have to spend time explaining their medical history, because it would all exist in one place.