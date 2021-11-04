Healthcare, NFTs, and the Blockchain
An NFT is a non-fungible token that sits on a public blockchain. It is a one-of-a-kind digital ID, and this digital ID can hold a variety of assets. One major industry this can and should disrupt: our healthcare system. NFTs can be updated and verified in real-time, streamlining the process for hospitals and patients. Patients with complicated medical histories wouldn’t have to spend time explaining their medical history, because it would all exist in one place.
VP of Panda PR and Marketing. Passionate about blockchain, crypto, and space tech. Bluegrass musician in my spare time.