Blockchain Technology Improves Data Authentication and Transparency in Healthcare

As artificial intelligence, machine learning and wearables begin to work their way into the healthcare ecosystem, it becomes imperative that the data being used is trustworthy. The answer to this problem lies at the intersection of blockchain technology and data science. The transparency afforded by the blockchain could bring trust back to our healthcare system, since patients and providers are able to audit the information instantaneously. The use of this technology is limitless in the healthcare industry, particularly--as is the case with Acoer’s technologies--if implemented by design to be economically viable and easy to adopt.