Headless WordPress Checklist: What Do You Need to Consider Before Migrating?

Since the introduction of API on WordPress, it has been used headless, allowing developers to use it as a backend and have a frontend in different projects. Thus, the headless CMS (content management system) offers the best solutions in the new digital experience platforms category. This article will help businesses understand headless CMS and what to consider before migration.

WordPress is the most popular choice among developers to build websites. Almost half of the web in the world has used WordPress. Its popularity allows the developer to create websites quickly, and its robust plugin ecosystem will help scale the site. But now, technology is developing at an increasing pace, and multiple options are available that make it easier to create websites.



The evolving technology provides developers an opportunity to enhance the website performance and access to manage and control the security of an application. In the past, the WordPress structure is monolithic. Hence, the user interface and data access are combined on the same platform.



Since the introduction of API on WordPress, it has been used headless, allowing developers to use it as a backend and have a frontend in different projects. Thus, the headless CMS (content management system) offers the best solutions in the new digital experience platforms category.





This article will help businesses understand headless CMS and what to consider before migration.





What is Headless CMS?



It is an API-exclusive, decoupled management system for optimizing the Omni- channel marketing strategy. In simple terms, a headless CMS performs as a digital content repository which enables cross-platform content delivery.





However, a headless CMS is also known as content infrastructure or API. It is a cloud-based management system that discrete the backend content (body) from the frontend presentation layer (head). It also facilitates content as a Service (CaaS), which helps content creation and editing within CMS structure and prepares new content for another system.



How Does Headless CMS Works?



The front-end developer works on the body (where the content ends) and manages content distribution. The developers use these preferred front–end frameworks and tools to create applications and deploy new channels. For content availability across various platforms like websites, mobile apps, IoT devices, and other digital portals, the REST API and GraphQL API are connected with each API endpoint. This system will show similar content from the repository to blog posts, social media feeds, web pages, and native content on Smartwatch. The content manager and editors are making changes to its back-end interface.



Why Migrate to Headless CMS?



A headless CMS will provide the freedom to focus on front-end development tasks and access to select the technology familiar with and on the data framework. Finally, it will manage the content editing and delivery part so; the developer can streamline other significant factors. This arrangement is especially beneficial for companies using multiple websites and minimizing costs or simplifying the process.





A headless structure allows the organization to centralize content management on a single interface and offers the APIs utilized by companies’ different web pages. The other use of a headless structure is to create front – end project that will represent the company as a brand. With this approach, the companies all products will provide the same look and feel, but each of them has its content and is managed in the same administration panel.





Different from CMS like WordPress, in headless CMS, the administration is already paired, maintained, and even hosted. Moreover, a headless CMS will make it easier for people to understand the workflow, whether marketers or writers. It also gives the power to edit the content by everyone.



This setup will provide freedom, flexibility, and comfort to enhance performance without third-party integrations.





Steps to Migrate Headless CMS



If the enterprise thinks that headless solutions are perfectly suitable, then start the journey by the below steps:



Create and Understand Storyblok Space



To understand space in Storyblok, there is a requirement to set up an account. For this, it requires picking a plan which suits to needs. Go to the price page, start with the project, or try a free testing plan.





After the creation of the account, the user can access the panel. Then, select create new space and let’s get started. However, the space is a content repository, and it is a place where all the content is related to one project. Each pace has its elements, data sources, assets, domains, collaborators, and permissions.





Let’s take a close look at the left sidebar sections. Like:





Components – Allow creating content types and nested components.

– Allow creating content types and nested components. Content – In this section, the content is stored, and the marketing team spends lots of time.

– In this section, the content is stored, and the marketing team spends lots of time. Settings – This folder allows you to configure data of your space and languages of applications, the workflow of content you want to publish, user permission, etc.

– This folder allows you to configure data of your space and languages of applications, the workflow of content you want to publish, user permission, etc. Assets – All the images are stored and able to achieve through CDN service, optimized and any size.





Defining Models



From migration to WordPress content to Storyblok, the next step is creating a schema that defines WordPress data structure by creating Post types in Storyblok space.



Firstly, go to the pages and posts, called pages, and post in Storyblok. However, the schema of WP includes the fields like title, slug, featured image, content, and date. All these fields are used to migrate the content from WordPress. So, it only requires extending it by adding featured images and content in the Page content type.



Then move forward with the Components section, tap on a page created by default, remove the body field and add featured image as type Assets > Images and content as Rich – text.



When the page schemas are ready, then move to post. For post content type, the necessary information is required to add, like excerpt, content, featured _image, and relationship to other styles like Authors or categories.



Each folder has a default content type associated. In the component section, create Author and category as new Content types and associate the Content-Type relative to each folder relative to each folder by clicking on three dots on the right of the folder and selecting settings. The post content type allows the addition of Single or Multi option fields with source Stories.





Migrate Content to Storyblok



After determining the situation, you know whether you need a migration script. If required, then start following things. However, the migration script means:





Retrieves data from source to CMS

Transfer the data

Send the information to Storyblok



Let’s get understand each point in depth:





Retrieves data from source to CMS



The most significant thing is to determine how to retrieve the data. But there are three options:





API Database server Export functionality





Transfer Data



After retrieving of data, the following things to manage:





Creating new URL HTML/ Plain text to prose mirror Converting strings to an array Fields with different schema Data mapping





Send the information to Storyblok



The user is required to know three simple things:





Management API Limitations Data structure

Manual Cleanup



After completing above mentioned three steps, it is vital to do the manual cleanup. It is essential to check the final result of the import for the following:





Special chars

Image resolutions

Iframes imported to HTML

Custom HTML component in the content

Formatting issues



So, it is a wrap and ready-to-look at the WordPress importer package.





Benefits of Headless CMS



Still, if you are unsure whether to switch the content infrastructure, some of the advantages are:



Speed



Content creators are no longer required to worry about how different platforms will present their content. It’s because any update pushed cuts across all digital platforms. Thus, content production is done at a fast rate.





Agility



The content model structure allows the headless content structure to support an agile workflow where the marketing team works simultaneously with developers. It will ensure enhanced productivity and constant development. Also, it does not require developers to work in sequence and allows them to change wherever needed. The developers can process the content to display on any presentation layer when it is ready.





Platform Management



Omni channels will challenge marketers because they require creating content that cuts across all touch points. But, headless CMS allows orchestrating a smooth experience that includes all touch points.



Conclusion

With the growth of the internet, headless development offers a perfect solution for Omni channel marketing. However, unlike traditional CMS built with a front end, a CMS is back ended content management system. However, using API driven approach will allow the editors to create content on its back-end interface, and the developers are responsible for delivering on multiple platforms.





So, if any organization wants to deliver cross– a digital platform experience, go with headless CMS. Also, make all the planning development resources and marketing strategy in advance for effective migration.