“Have a Game Plan After A, B, and C,” CBD Industry Founder, Alec De Layno Martin

Nowadays, we rarely see firms in the CBD industry being innovative with their products. It's often always the same thing. This lack of innovation inspired my search for CBD companies who are genuinely redefining their industry with modern concepts and technology.

I concluded my search after finding a unique CBD store created by entrepreneur, Alec De Layno Martin (Also Known as Astyle Alive). Alec is the founder of Tranquil Store, a firm that offers premium CBD (Cannabidiol) products.

From Vegan Gummies to healthy Granola bars, Tranquil store ensures it caters to a community of diverse consumers. Apart from this, they also offer premium quality flower, several different Tincture flavors, soft gels, and Lollipops. Tranquil Store is a firm that's set to transform the way we see the CBD sector.

In this interview, Alec tells us much about his company that he hasn't disclosed anywhere else, let's have a look at what he has to say;

Why is now the time for your company to exist?

After years of trying ineffective sleep aids and prescription medications with undesired side effects, we came across CBD and gave it a try. After doing my research & talking with others around, I realized many people struggled with stress, anxiety, and depression daily.

Tranquil Store was started to help ourselves, friends, and now the world. Our products are available around the globe for everyone like us.

What is unique about your business?

What is unique about my businesses is the transparency, values, the message we spread, and the fact that we are for the people. We do our best to cater to the people.

We value our customers' feedback highly. We aim to create the best experience over and over again. You could come in contact with us multiple times throughout the day, and that experience you receive would be as if it was your 1st encounter. Innovation, customer service, accuracy, and critical thinking are a few words used to describe my businesses.

If you had one piece of advice to someone just starting, what would it be?

My advice to anyone starting out would be to come up with a plan. You should have a plan A, B.C, and even D. I wouldn’t advise you to rush into getting off the ground but don’t delay either. Try to execute your goals as much as possible. Do not be afraid to reach out for a helping hand. A closed mouth does not get fed, and you never know, the person you ask for assistance may do more than just that.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?

I love that my team has the desire to become the number 1 leading CBD company worldwide. My team works around the clock to come up with new products to release to the world as well as put dedicated time and effort into coming up with solutions for anyone in need.

If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?

If I weren’t building my startup, I would be focused on 3 of my other businesses or at the round table with another startup idea ready to tackle.

At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your metrics?

I measure success once I make consumers happy. Once consumers are giving me positive feedback and I see that I'm climbing up the ladder. I measure the outcomes and not the proxies.

What’s most exciting about your traction to date?

The most exciting thus far would be Pre-registration. The site has been receiving a lot of customers who have been doing pre-registrations and that just puts a smile on my face to know how consumers are awaiting the launch for Tranquil Store.

Where do you think your growth will be next year?

Next year I'm hoping Tranquil will be doing upwards of a million in revenue. I like to put my hat high.

Tell us about your first paying customer and revenue expectations over the next year

I am hoping that the 1st customer to make a purchase will have the experience of a lifetime. I am aiming to make each experience as if it's your 1st, even if you are a repeat customer.

What aspects of life do you think anyone striving to be an entrepreneur should focus on?

I believe the focus should be on yourself.. Taking care of yourself allows you to keep a level playing field, which helps to overcome any obstacle and grab success.

What principles and values have you learned so far on your journey to success?

Values: A commitment to sustainability and to acting in an environmentally friendly way, A commitment to excellence, A commitment to helping those less fortunate, loyalty, motivation, respect.

Principles: Fairness, integrity, honesty, leadership, excellence, bold, patriotism, accountability.

Tags