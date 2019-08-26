Harnessing the power of Mixins in Angular

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Angular developer from Yerevan, Armenia
class Point {
constructor(public x: number, public y: number) {}
}
class Person {
constructor(public name: string) {}
}
type Constructor<T> = new(...args: any[]) => T;
function Tagged<T extends Constructor<{}>>(Base: T) {
return class extends Base {
_tag: string;
constructor(...args: any[]) {
super(...args);
this._tag = "";
}
}
}
const TaggedPoint = Tagged(Point);
let point = new TaggedPoint(10, 20);
point._tag = "hello";
class Customer extends Tagged(Person) {
accountBalance: number;
}
let customer = new Customer("Joe");
customer._tag = "test";
customer.accountBalance = 0;
. Because our app is designed in a good fashion, most of the (but not all!) components with forms in them have a generic
Guard
field, which is an instance of
form
. Of course, from then we can check the
AbstractFormControl
field of the
touched
property and find out whether it is necessary to show a prompt. The guard can look like this:
form
export class FormTouchedGuard implements CanDeactivate<{form: AbstractFormControl}> {
canDeactivate(component) {
return component.isFormTouched() ? confirm('Are you sure you want to leave?') : true;
}
}
, which will return a
isFormTouched
to tell the guard if it has to show the prompt or not. Here is an example of a more complex component, who has a form inside itself and another form inside its child, and how it implements the method:
boolean
interface FormCheck {
isFormTouched(): boolean;
}
@Component({...})
export class SomeComponent implements FormCheck {
@ViewChild('nested_component') nested: SomeOtherComponentWithForm;
isFormTouched() {
return this.nested.form.touched;
}
}
method comes down to just this:
isFormTouched
@Component({...})
export class SomeComponent implements FormCheck {
form: FormGroup;
isFormTouched() {
return this.form.touched;
}
}
property on the same class, for example). Of course, that would require us to rewrite lots of code. And if we miss one - it may be ages before someone finds out such a minor bug. So, naturally, we want a solution which lets us write that particular method just once, but still sharing it among all our components that need it. Obviously, inheritance comes to mind - but here are three fundamental downsides to it:
isSubmitted
is present, which allows such things, but in JS we don't have such a feature, so our classes should represent something, not just contain one simple method.
trait
function WithFormCheck<T extends Constructor<{}>>(Base: T = (class {} as any)) {
return class extends Base implements FormCheck {
form: FormGroup;
isFormTouched() {
return this.form.touched;
}
}
}
method implemented on it. We can than do this simple thing:
isFormTouched
@Component({...})
export class SomeComponent extends WithFormCheck() {
// other code
}
, it now represents a class (which it can get as an argument - or without it, notice the
WithFormTouchedCheck
line, which basically means that if no class is given, en empty one will be extended) that was enhanced with some additional features.
Base: Constructor<T> = (class {} as any)
operator. Of course, we would also need to create a specific
takeUntil
for that, and send a
Subject
notification inside our
next
method. In fact, here is the code:
ngOnDestroy
export class HasSubscriptionComponent implements OnDestroy {
destroy$ = new Subject<void>()
ngOnDestroy() {
this.destroy$.next();
}
}
function WithDestroy<T extends Constructor<{}>>(Base: T = (class {} as any)) {
return class extends Base implements OnDestroy {
destroy$ = new Subject<void>()
ngOnDestroy() {
this.destroy$.next();
}
}
}
export class HasSubscriptionComponent extends WithDestroy(WithFormCheck()) {
// other code
}
method in our mixin: if you are going to use it in a class that will also itself implement the
ngOnDestroy
method, be sure to call
ngOnDestroy
inside it!
super.ngOnDestroy()
issue:
Decorators are not valid here
function WithInputs<T extends Constructor<{}>>(Base: T = (class {} as any)) {
return class extends Base {
@Input() type;
}
}
. This is in fact an issue with Typescript compiler. Here is a workaround:
Decorators are not valid here
function WithInputs<T extends Constructor<{}>>(Base: T = (class {} as any)) {
class Temporary extends Base {
@Input() type;
}
return Temporary;
}
property on the class, it will work as intended when we
Input
our application, but will throw an error during a production build. This is related to this issue. A workaround for this is a bit messier:
ng serve
@Component({
// other metadata
inputs: ['type'],
})
export class SomeOtherComponent extends WithInputs() {
// other code
}
array in the decorators, but this is still a workaround. I personally don't mind it, until the Angular team provides us with a solution.
inputs