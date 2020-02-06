Hannover Messe Shows What The 4th Industrial Revolution Could Look Like

@ heygeorge G A Free Spirit Person

It is arguably the largest industrial fair in the world today. The first edition was organized in 1947 after the Second World War, with an aim to revitalize the war-torn nation’s declining economy.

Over the last 70 years, the Hannover Messe has grown to become one of the most prominent technological fairs worldwide, where participants showcase the latest technical advancements in various fields. Last year’s event, where Sweden was the partner nation, attracted more than 250,000 visitors from over 90 countries.



Indonesia has been chosen as the official partner country in 2020’s edition of Hannover Messe. The main theme this year would be “Making Indonesia 4.0”, an initiative launched by the partner nation to introduce modern technologies to key industrial sectors and expand the digital economy.

Emerging technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet-of-Things (IoT), 3D-Printing and Advanced Robotics would be in focus during this event, which would be held from 20th to 24th of April.

The 2020 edition is expected to be attended by more than 6,500 participants from over 70 countries, and host over 60 conferences and forums. By virtue of being the official partner nation, 2,500 mm2 of space inside Hall 21 of Hannover’s giant fairground will be allotted to the Indonesian contingent. Speaking about the event, Arif Havas Oegroseno , Indonesia’s Ambassador to Germany, said that the government has been vigorously promoting the growth of state-owned enterprises and MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises).

These companies will get an opportunity to showcase their products and innovations during the fair, and hopefully attract both attention and investments.

With a population of more than 270 million, whose average is around 30 years, Indonesia is the 4th most populous nation in the world today. Moreover, Indonesia has the 7th largest GDP by PPP, and is slated to occupy the 4th position by 2030.





Interestingly, Tokoin, a blockchain startup based in Indonesia, has been chosen as the only startup to be part of the Indonesian delegation. Blockchain technology is being increasingly used in a wide range of industries today, including but not limited to supply chain management, asset tracking, identity management, cross-border remittance, and real estate tokenization. As an emerging global economic powerhouse, Indonesia has immense potential to grow in the manufacturing, energy and technology sectors. Jochen Köckler, Chairman of the managing board of the fair’s organizer Deutsche Messe AG , is hopeful that the fair would help Indonesia accelerate its Industry 4.0 development, and that Indonesian and German corporations would deepen their business relationships through this event.Interestingly, Tokoin, a blockchain startup based in Indonesia, has been chosen as the only startup to be part of the Indonesian delegation. Blockchain technology is being increasingly used in a wide range of industries today, including but not limited to supply chain management, asset tracking, identity management, cross-border remittance, and real estate tokenization.

This event is expected to turn the spotlight towards blockchain technology, and educate both industry professionals and the general audience as to how blockchain is much more than just a means of making money.

They use blockchain technology to accelerate the growth of MSMEs in Indonesia and other emerging South-East Asian markets. These enterprises, which are usually family businesses based in rural areas, heavily rely on financial assistance during their initial stages, to tide over operation costs till they turn profitable.

Unfortunately, most of these business owners do not possess any formal credit scores, which makes them ineligible for bank loans. Even though MSMEs account for 89% of all private sector employment in Indonesia, a significant number of these businesses end up winding up operations due to the lack of funds.

The Indonesian government has already recognized its efforts, and has signed 3 MOUs with the team in 2019. By working in tandem, it is expected that MSMEs would be on-boarded to their platform seamlessly.

Apart from the emerging technologies, Indonesia will also focus on key sectors like food and beverages, textiles and apparel, automotive, chemicals and electronics during the course of this 5-day event.

The financial and technological sectors worldwide are eagerly looking forward to the unveiling of the “Making Indonesia 4.0” roadmap. Indonesia has also committed to increasing R&D spending to some 2% of their GDP.

As Trade Minister Airlangga Hartarto described, leading the fair would help Indonesia attract foreign investment and look for ways to modernize its production industries and develop digital infrastructure.

Tags