Hank the Tank: Should the Bear on the Run Be Adopted or Euthanized?

0 A massive black bear named Hank the Tank is wanted by California police for breaking into dozens of homes in a Lake Tahoe neighbourhood since last summer. The Bear League, a local wildlife advocacy group, says that Hank got to be his size (black bears average around 100-300lbs) due to his raging appetite for human food. They have called for Hank to be trapped and sent to a sanctuary instead of killed.

This Slogging thread by Abeer, Sara Pinto, Jack Boreham and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

Massive bear named ‘Hank the Tank’ on the run from California police



https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-60486984

“A massive black bear named Hank the Tank is wanted by California police for breaking into dozens of homes in a Lake Tahoe neighbourhood since last summer.”

“Normal non-lethal methods of bear “hazing”, such as bean bag munitions, sirens, and dry-firing police tasers (which “makes a clicky-clack noise that the bears hate”) have not been successful in driving Hank away.”

“Authorities say euthanisation may be necessary because the wild animal has grown so comfortable around humans.”

“The Bear League, a local wildlife advocacy group, says that Hank got to be his size (black bears average around 100-300lbs) due to his raging appetite for human food.

They have called for Hank to be trapped and sent to a sanctuary instead of killed, and for Lake Tahoe residents to be more vigilant about securing their food and rubbish.”

What do you guys think? Is euthanization necessary? Despite all the property damage he’s done so far, do you think it’s worth trying to trap him?

Abeer, why doesn't the community just adopt him and take turns feeding him so he doesn't have to break in? 😂

Abeer, on a more serious note, I don't think there's a need for euthanization. I believe that a tranquilizer could do the trick to take him to a sanctuary. He doesn't seem violent, so why is euthanization even an option? I don't think the fact that he's comfortable around humans is reason enough

Sara Pinto I think that’s one of the best ideas I’ve heard of yet! Can’t beat him? Adopt him 😂.



I really tried to understand why euthanasia was considered. I can see him being a safety concern but there’s got to be a way to trap him. I could be wrong but I suspect angry victims might be at least a factor for why euthanasia was considered.

Abeer, first of all, what a great name for a bear. Second, let's capture him; if I were that big, I would want as much food 😂. It's not fair to kill the poor animal. HANK SHOULD LIVE!

😂 2

Jack Boreham Hank the Tank is an awesome name. Whoever thought of it needs a pay raise lol. I agree!



So far I’m really glad that everyone seems to be on Hank’s side! I think you’re totally right. They should try to capture him. The Bear League seems to think it’s quite possible so why not try that before going to such drastic measures.

Abeer I'm voting for Hank! You go Hank! Run from the popo 😂

Abeer I don't think euthanasia is necessary. They can just use tranquilizers and take him to a sanctuary or some place where he'd be safe and won't harm anyone.

Mónica Freitas Definitely. I’m so happy everyone here agrees to keep the big boy alive. Taking him to a sanctuary is definitely the best option!

So the story actually gets more interesting! Turns out Hank the Tank was not 1 but 3 different bears!



https://www.npr.org/2022/02/24/1082975857/dna-evidence-shows-hank-the-tank-didnt-work-alone

“According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, DNA samples show that at least two other bears have broken into area homes.”

“Identifying bears simply by their visible, physical characteristics can lead to misidentifying bears and therefore confusing management efforts,” CDFW officials said in a statement. “The genetic information gleaned from our effort in the South Lake Tahoe area will assist CDFW by expanding its database of bear genetics and hopefully preventing future misidentification of bears.”

In fact, there’s some good news:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-60532151

“No bears will be euthanised, harmed, relocated to some facility or placed in a zoo,” said Peter Tira, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW).

“CDFW will instead refocus its efforts on tagging the bears for genetic data and then releasing them into a nearby wild habitat, he said.”

Now that there’s DNA Evidence showing that Hank the Tank wasn’t the only bear wreaking all this havoc, they’re no longer planning to euthanize him. They’re going the humane route and trapping/relocating the bears they capture. A happy ending to this rollercoaster of a story!

Here’s the real question: What should his partners in crime be named?

I’m thinking one of them can be Chuck the Truck. Or maybe Gus the Bus 😂

😂😂😂 gus the bus!

Are the bear male or female? Or are we going for gender-neutral names?

Abeer Oh wow, a whole team of burglar bears, now that's the dream hahaha. I think Chuck the Truck does it for me 😂

😂 1

Mónica Freitas You’re right! We need gender neutral names. Maybe one of them can be Ollie the Trolley or Sam the Tram 😂

