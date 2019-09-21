Handling an Ungraceful Service in Kubernetes by Bash

@ kavehmz Kaveh Mousavi Zamani A binary world janitor. Specialized in code, architecture cleanup and cost reduction

Kubernetes has several mechanism s to check if your app is able to handle connections and in return if Kubernetes wants to kill you app (scale down, or end of life for your preemptible/spot-instance node,…) it will signal your app to wrap up and shutdown.

If your server does not handle shutdowns gracefully or it is not adjustable in ways you need to make it work in k8s (shutdown delay, …) , notice you can always wrap it with bash.

Assume a deployment like

apiVersion: extensions/v1beta1 kind: Deployment ... containers: - args: - /bin/bash - -c - tensorflow_serving image: tensorflow/serving:1 name: tfserving readinessProbe: httpGet: path: /ready port: 8080 ...

You can use your bash-wrapper and run the server there. Your bash script can handle the termination signal and do what you want.

In this case you just need to instruct Kubernetes to use a file for readinessProbe or livenessProbe.

apiVersion: extensions/v1beta1 kind: Deployment ... containers: - args: - /bin/bash - -c - /init.sh tensorflow_serving image: tensorflow/serving:1 name: tfserving readinessProbe: exec: command: - cat - /tmp/ready ...

And a sample of an init.sh can look like:

#!/bin/bash set -e COMMAND= " $@ " INIT_NAME= ${INIT_NAME:-myapp} HEALTH_PORT= ${HEALTH_PORT:-8080} HEALTH_PATH= ${HEALTH_PATH:-ping} HEALTH_PERIOD_SECONDS= ${HEALTH_PERIOD_SECONDS:-1} HEALTHY_INDICATOR= ${HEALTHY_INDICATOR:-/tmp/ready} APP_STOP_DELAY= ${APP_STOP_DELAY:-5} SIGNAL_RECIEVED_INDICATOR=$(mktemp --dry-run /tmp/ $INIT_NAME -teminating.XXXXXX) _terminating () { touch ${SIGNAL_RECIEVED_INDICATOR} rm -f ${HEALTHY_INDICATOR} } _term () { ls /tmp echo "Caught SIGTERM signal!" _terminating sleep ${APP_STOP_DELAY} echo "stopping the child ${child} " kill -9 ${child} } _health_check () { while [ ! -f ${SIGNAL_RECIEVED_INDICATOR} ] do # either you check the port (nc version) or you are checking the http call (curl version) # if ! nc -vz locahost ${HEALTH_PORT} >/dev/null 2>&1 if ! curl --fail --silent http://localhost: ${HEALTH_PORT} / ${HEALTH_PATH} > /dev/null then rm -f ${HEALTHY_INDICATOR} else touch rm -f ${HEALTHY_INDICATOR} fi sleep ${HEALTH_PERIOD_SECONDS} done } trap _term SIGTERM ${COMMAND} & child=$! _health_check & wait " ${child} " _terminating

This is modifiable for your needs.

Share this story @ kavehmz Kaveh Mousavi Zamani Read my stories A binary world janitor. Specialized in code, architecture cleanup and cost reduction

Tags