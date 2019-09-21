Search icon
Handling an Ungraceful Service in Kubernetes by Bash

@kavehmzKaveh Mousavi Zamani

A binary world janitor. Specialized in code, architecture cleanup and cost reduction

Kubernetes has several mechanisms to check if your app is able to handle connections and in return if Kubernetes wants to kill you app (scale down, or end of life for your preemptible/spot-instance node,…) it will signal your app to wrap up and shutdown.
If your server does not handle shutdowns gracefully or it is not adjustable in ways you need to make it work in k8s (shutdown delay, …) , notice you can always wrap it with bash.
Assume a deployment like
apiVersion: extensions/v1beta1
kind: Deployment
...
      containers:
      - args:
        - /bin/bash
        - -c
        - tensorflow_serving
        image: tensorflow/serving:1
        name: tfserving
        readinessProbe:
          httpGet:
            path: /ready
            port: 8080
...
You can use your bash-wrapper and run the server there. Your bash script can handle the termination signal and do what you want.
In this case you just need to instruct Kubernetes to use a file for readinessProbe or livenessProbe.
apiVersion: extensions/v1beta1
kind: Deployment
...
      containers:
      - args:
        - /bin/bash
        - -c
        - /init.sh tensorflow_serving
        image: tensorflow/serving:1
        name: tfserving
        readinessProbe:
          exec:
            command:
            - cat
            - /tmp/ready
...
And a sample of an init.sh can look like:
#!/bin/bash
set -e

COMMAND="$@"
INIT_NAME=${INIT_NAME:-myapp}
HEALTH_PORT=${HEALTH_PORT:-8080}
HEALTH_PATH=${HEALTH_PATH:-ping}
HEALTH_PERIOD_SECONDS=${HEALTH_PERIOD_SECONDS:-1}
HEALTHY_INDICATOR=${HEALTHY_INDICATOR:-/tmp/ready}
APP_STOP_DELAY=${APP_STOP_DELAY:-5}
SIGNAL_RECIEVED_INDICATOR=$(mktemp --dry-run /tmp/$INIT_NAME-teminating.XXXXXX)

_terminating() {
  touch ${SIGNAL_RECIEVED_INDICATOR}
  rm  -f ${HEALTHY_INDICATOR}
}

_term() {
  ls /tmp
  echo "Caught SIGTERM signal!"
  _terminating
  sleep ${APP_STOP_DELAY}
  echo "stopping the child ${child}"
  kill -9 ${child}
}

_health_check() {
  while [ ! -f ${SIGNAL_RECIEVED_INDICATOR} ]
  do
    # either you check the port (nc version) or you are checking the http call (curl version)
    # if ! nc -vz locahost ${HEALTH_PORT} >/dev/null 2>&1
    if ! curl --fail --silent http://localhost:${HEALTH_PORT}/${HEALTH_PATH} > /dev/null
    then
      rm  -f ${HEALTHY_INDICATOR}
    else
      touch rm  -f ${HEALTHY_INDICATOR}
    fi
    sleep ${HEALTH_PERIOD_SECONDS}
  done
}

trap _term SIGTERM
${COMMAND} &
child=$!

_health_check &
wait "${child}"
_terminating
This is modifiable for your needs.
@kavehmzKaveh Mousavi Zamani

Tags

#kubernetes#bash#shutdown#readinessprobe#latest-tech-stories#kubernetes-and-bash#termination-signal#kill-app-in-kubernetes
