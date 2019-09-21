Handling an Ungraceful Service in Kubernetes by Bash

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
A binary world janitor. Specialized in code, architecture cleanup and cost reduction
apiVersion: extensions/v1beta1
kind: Deployment
...
containers:
- args:
- /bin/bash
- -c
- tensorflow_serving
image: tensorflow/serving:1
name: tfserving
readinessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /ready
port: 8080
...
apiVersion: extensions/v1beta1
kind: Deployment
...
containers:
- args:
- /bin/bash
- -c
- /init.sh tensorflow_serving
image: tensorflow/serving:1
name: tfserving
readinessProbe:
exec:
command:
- cat
- /tmp/ready
...
#!/bin/bash
set -e
COMMAND="$@"
INIT_NAME=${INIT_NAME:-myapp}
HEALTH_PORT=${HEALTH_PORT:-8080}
HEALTH_PATH=${HEALTH_PATH:-ping}
HEALTH_PERIOD_SECONDS=${HEALTH_PERIOD_SECONDS:-1}
HEALTHY_INDICATOR=${HEALTHY_INDICATOR:-/tmp/ready}
APP_STOP_DELAY=${APP_STOP_DELAY:-5}
SIGNAL_RECIEVED_INDICATOR=$(mktemp --dry-run /tmp/$INIT_NAME-teminating.XXXXXX)
_terminating() {
touch ${SIGNAL_RECIEVED_INDICATOR}
rm -f ${HEALTHY_INDICATOR}
}
_term() {
ls /tmp
echo "Caught SIGTERM signal!"
_terminating
sleep ${APP_STOP_DELAY}
echo "stopping the child ${child}"
kill -9 ${child}
}
_health_check() {
while [ ! -f ${SIGNAL_RECIEVED_INDICATOR} ]
do
# either you check the port (nc version) or you are checking the http call (curl version)
# if ! nc -vz locahost ${HEALTH_PORT} >/dev/null 2>&1
if ! curl --fail --silent http://localhost:${HEALTH_PORT}/${HEALTH_PATH} > /dev/null
then
rm -f ${HEALTHY_INDICATOR}
else
touch rm -f ${HEALTHY_INDICATOR}
fi
sleep ${HEALTH_PERIOD_SECONDS}
done
}
trap _term SIGTERM
${COMMAND} &
child=$!
_health_check &
wait "${child}"
_terminating