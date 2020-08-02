Hacking Your Sleep Cycle

@ brianwallace Brian Wallace Founder @ NowSourcing. Contributor @ Hackernoon, Advisor @GoogleSmallBiz, Podcaster, infographics

No one is sleeping well. There is a lot of uncertainty in the world and it’s not just from the pandemic - the economic downturn and struggle for equal rights seems to be overshadowing the pandemic. People are reporting strange and vivid dreams and nightmares and with it trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, and feeling rested when they wake up. It’s time to start hacking our minds so we can get the sleep we need to maintain our best health.

Sleep is a really important part of our daily lives, and it’s also crucial for our health. All kinds of things happen when we sleep. It’s our body’s chance to repair itself, and most of our immune functions are happening when we are at rest.

Even though most of us have more free time on our hands these days, that doesn’t mean we are able to get adequate sleep. There’s a lot of additional stress weighing us down, and that’s not good for our immune systems, either.

In the evening our cortisol levels drop and our melatonin levels rise, which is what enables us to get the rest our bodies need. But cortisol is the stress hormone, and when there is too much of it it can disrupt our sleep.

In order to get healthy sleep and maintain healthful sleep and wake cycles:

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on the weekends

Eliminate excess light from your bedroom, particularly blue light

Add a white noise machine if neighborhood noises keep you up at night

Keep your bedroom cool

Eliminate distractions and make sure your bed is comfortable

Avoid screens for at least an hour before bedtime

Avoid caffeine after lunchtime

Don’t nap during the day unless you are ill

If you can’t sleep, get up and go into another room for a while

Making a few small adjustments to your daily routine can help you get better sleep. If you still have trouble, your doctor can help. Learn more about hacking your sleep cycle from the infographic below:

