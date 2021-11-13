Hacking the Pet Parenting Process [Infographic]

In 2020, pet ownership in America reached an all time high of 70%. The majority of newly adopted pets went to first time owners. The first year of owning a pet is the most expensive. Unexpected vet bills arising from accidents and injuries are the most common driver of high pet care costs. The biggest cost categories are food and treats, followed by veterinary care and products. For dogs, this year’s costs range from $1,314-$1,843, depending on the size of the dog.

Americans made a lot of furry friends over quarantine. In 2020, pet ownership reached an all-time high of 70%. The majority of newly adopted pets went to first-time owners. This is great news for the pets who now have a home, but it’s important for new owners to be aware of what it costs to keep a pet at home.

Typically, the first year of owning a pet is the most expensive. Many one-time costs like spaying/neutering, training, initial vaccinations, and a crate arise in the first year. For dogs, this year’s costs range from $1,314 to $1,843, depending on the dog’s size. Subsequent years tend to see a dramatic fall in costs, down to $580 for small dogs and $875 for big.

What is included in pet costs? The biggest cost categories are food and treats, followed by veterinary care and products. Unexpected vet bills arising from accidents and injuries are the most common driver of high pet care costs. One way to keep vet bills down is to take a proactive approach to your pet’s health. Keep your home free of pet hazards, stay on top of flea/tick prevention, and take your pet in for annual checkups at the vet.

Another big helper for a lot of pet owners is pet insurance. About 3.1 million pets in America have health insurance. Coverage and premiums vary by what kind of plan you opt for. Routine wellness plans can have a $120 average annual premium, while accident and illness coverage carries a $594 average annual premium. Cats, on average, have a premium of 40% less than dogs. Keep in mind that some things may not be covered by pet insurance, including harm arising from neglect and cosmetic procedures to a pet.

Owning a pet is a major responsibility. For all the love American pets have given us during the pandemic, it’s on us to return the feeling in the form of quality care. Pet insurance is one way to make caring for a pet easier. Consider whether you should opt for a plan.