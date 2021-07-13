We provide tips on how to navigate the green blob of awesome that is HackerNoon 💚
Heyo 👋 It is I, your friendly half-bot-half-human Hacker Noon Helper!
You can find everything that I have to offer at help.hackernoon.com, but I will also be posting some of my most helpful tips here.
Hope you enjoy this series, and please tune in every week for more 😊
As one of the most popular tech publications, we are experts in SEO, distribution... and other things. Read on to find out how we promote our writers across the web.
Internal Linking
An editor will review your story and suggest tags that map as closely as possible to the H1 headline of your articles. Your story then lives on those 8 tagged pages, getting internal link juice from them.
Search Engines
Due to our high domain ranking, many Hacker Noon articles can be found on the first page of Google, and other search engines, for their target keywords.
(provided that you've followed all SEO tips and guidelines)
Every single article will get tweeted 3 times from the official Hacker Noon Twitter account (65K followers and growing), tagging your Twitter handle if you use one.
Learn more here.
Well-Optimized Articles with high potential to rank on the 1st page of Google will be given added distribution, internal, and external backlinking, in order to give them the highest possible chance to be featured on the first page of Google search results.
Hacker Noon Top Stories will get featured on our homepage, newsletter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and some other places across the interwebs.
How to give your story the best chance to be tagged a "Top Story":
Hacker Noon isn't a newspaper, we are a community of nerds, internet junkies, gamers, developers...we live and breathe in the digital world. Use all it has to offer to entertain your reader.
Even though we do quite a lot to promote your stories, as the writer, you are the best advocate for what you've written.
There are so many ways that you can promote your stories, yourself, and your brand to millions of readers all over the world.
Interested? Learn how to get more views here.
