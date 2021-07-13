Hacking HackerNoon: How We Promote Your Stories Automatically...ish

How HackerNoon Distributes Your Story Across the Web

As one of the most popular tech publications, we are experts in SEO, distribution... and other things. Read on to find out how we promote our writers across the web.

Internal Linking

An editor will review your story and suggest tags that map as closely as possible to the H1 headline of your articles. Your story then lives on those 8 tagged pages, getting internal link juice from them.

Search Engines

Due to our high domain ranking, many Hacker Noon articles can be found on the first page of Google, and other search engines, for their target keywords.

(provided that you've followed all SEO tips and guidelines)

Twitter

Every single article will get tweeted 3 times from the official Hacker Noon Twitter account (65K followers and growing), tagging your Twitter handle if you use one.

Learn more here.

Added Distribution Across Socials and Forums

Well-Optimized Articles with high potential to rank on the 1st page of Google will be given added distribution, internal, and external backlinking, in order to give them the highest possible chance to be featured on the first page of Google search results.

Hacker Noon Top Stories will get featured on our homepage, newsletter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and some other places across the interwebs.

How to give your story the best chance to be tagged a "Top Story":

Publish original content - Reposts (articles published somewhere else first) are not eligible to become top stories.

Publish frequently - Our editor queue has a function to filter stories by authors in order of published minutes. That means the more reading time you create on Hacker Noon, the higher chances of your stories being published sooner. We like to reward our most loyal and longtime contributors, and this is just one way we do it.

Proofread, proofread, and proofread again - Any story with grammar and punctuation errors can be subject to instant rejection, and we can't put bad writing on the front page. Download Grammarly, double-check your stories or even ask your friendly peers to proofread for you.

Include custom lead images, funny memes, and GIFs - No need to take yourself so seriously. Have some fun with it and make your stories visually appealing.

Hacker Noon isn't a newspaper, we are a community of nerds, internet junkies, gamers, developers...we live and breathe in the digital world. Use all it has to offer to entertain your reader.

Even though we do quite a lot to promote your stories, as the writer, you are the best advocate for what you've written.

There are so many ways that you can promote your stories, yourself, and your brand to millions of readers all over the world.

Interested? Learn how to get more views here.

