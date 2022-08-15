Why Crypto Is In Trouble? NFTs, Trust, and More HackerNoon Stories of the Week

new story 0 Some of you that follow our YouTube might have noticed a couple of new videos on our channel! They’re part of a new series called HackerNoon’s Stories of the Week that we’ve been experimenting with that takes a handful the week’s top stories to break them down into an overarching narrative. It’s still very much in its infancy and the concept is still being refined. Still, if you’re interested in seeing a summary of some of our best articles, you can watch the latest video below!

Hey Hackers,

Some of you that follow our YouTube might have noticed a couple of new videos on our channel! They’re part of a new series called HackerNoon’s Stories of the Week that we’ve been experimenting with that takes a handful of the week’s top stories to break them down into an overarching narrative. It’s still very much in its infancy and the concept is still being refined. Still, if you’re interested in seeing a summary of some of our best articles, you can watch the latest video below!

This week’s video was based on a trio of our top stories that each covered a different part of what gives Crypto its immense potential. The utility that NFTs promise, the anonymity that the Blockchain can bring and the hope the system can provide. Each top story covered a small part of this large and complex topic well with their own unique angles. Links to the three stories and their authors are below.

A special thanks to the three authors and their incredible articles!

The Stories

Why NFTs are Currently Useless (mostly) - the Future of Web3 and NFTs by Bader Youssef

The Tornado Cash Ban and Chaos Agents by wasifmrahman

The Sango Project: The Web3 Hope of Central Africa by sipping







0