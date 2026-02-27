HackerNoon Projects of the Week: Get-Star, FinSight and CodeXero

byProof of Usefulness@proofofusefulness
Proof of Usefulness is HackerNoon's hackathon that scores projects based on real-world utility, not pitch deck promises.
Story's Credibility
About Author
Proof of Usefulness is HackerNoon's hackathon that scores projects based on real-world utility, not pitch deck promises.
Comments
TOPICS
Related Stories
CodeXero Earns a 348 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building a Vibe Coding Engine for Web3 dApps
@hacker25951554
Feb 06, 2026
CodeXero Earns a 348 Proof of Usefulness Score by Building a Vibe Coding Engine for Web3 dApps
@hacker25951554
Feb 06, 2026