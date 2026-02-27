152 reads

HackerNoon Projects of the Week: Get-Star, FinSight and CodeXero

by
byProof of Usefulness@proofofusefulness

Proof of Usefulness is HackerNoon's hackathon that scores projects based on real-world utility, not pitch deck promises.

February 27th, 2026
featured image - HackerNoon Projects of the Week: Get-Star, FinSight and CodeXero
    Speed
    Voice
Proof of Usefulness
← Previous

HackerNoon Projects of the Week: QuantumLayer, Ekstra AI, & ComLab

Up Next →

Storyblok is giving away free CMS access — here's what people are doing with it 🛠️

About Author

Proof of Usefulness HackerNoon profile picture
Proof of Usefulness@proofofusefulness

Proof of Usefulness is HackerNoon's hackathon that scores projects based on real-world utility, not pitch deck promises.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#proof-of-usefulness-hackathon#proof-of-usefulness#developer-hackathon#get-star#finsight#codexero#startup-validation#product-traction-metrics

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Threads
Bsky

Related Stories