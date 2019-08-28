Search icon
Overcoming Imposter Syndrome in the Technology Industry

@patPatrick Murray

Hacker Noon Non-Technical Founder Podcast- Episode 53 Zack Hurley

Episode 54 of the Hacker Noon Podcast: An interview with Zack Hurley Co-Founder and CEO of Indie Source, entrepreneur with experience working with private and public sector organizations in the fields of business consulting for sales and marketing strategy, operational logistics. 
In this episode Patrick Murray interviews Zack Hurley from Indie Source. You get to discover what it takes to become a successful entrepreneur, and how to overcome the imposter syndrome while building new business.
“Living the 4 hour work week was mind blowing to me”. 
“I finally understood that you don't need to spend 10 or 20 years in a corporation to be an entrepreneur and starting your own thing. It just flipped everything that I knew about what I had to do on its head. I don't have to wait”. —Zack Hurley
Production and music by Derek Bernard - https://haberdasherband.com/production
Host: Patrick Murray 
