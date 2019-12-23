Search icon
Hacker Noon Donates to EFF in Support of a Better Internet

Author profile picture

@DavidDavid Smooke

Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

Hello, we're excited to share that Hacker Noon donated $1k to EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation) and this gift will help unlock additional donations as part of their year end challenge - if you've been thinking about how to spend some disposal income in favor of a better internet, now is a good time. EFF is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit that fights for these fundamental rights through public interest legal work, activism, and software development.
The internet makes it possible to achieve great economies of scale and competitive advantages, which is why advancements in technology and the exchange of information create such rapid growth. But that rapid growth can create pressure on morality and challenge the incentive to do what is best for others. We're excited to be a small part of helping EFF protect digital privacy, free speech, and the open Internet! 
This donation was made possible by the revenue generated from our readership purchasing the limited edition Hacker Noon t-shirt. You can also catch our t-shirt in an upcoming Mercedes Benz TV commercial by Thomas Webb. The shirt was designed by Kien Dao and printed in Hanoi. It's some of the most breathable cotton around, I play basketball in it every week.
Are you a nonprofit that is bettering the internet for others at scale? Let us know, we're looking to run more campaigns for internet accessibility, safety, and civil discourse.

