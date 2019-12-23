Hacker Noon Donates to EFF in Support of a Better Internet
Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon
Hello, we're excited to share that Hacker Noon donated $1k to EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation)
and this gift will help unlock additional donations as part of their year end challenge
- if you've been thinking about how to spend some disposal income in favor of a better internet, now is a good time. EFF is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit that fights for these fundamental rights through public interest legal work, activism, and software development.
Are you a nonprofit that is bettering the internet for others at scale? Let us know, we're looking to run more campaigns for internet accessibility, safety, and civil discourse.
