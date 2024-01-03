Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Guide to Speaking at Your First Tech Conferences and Tips to Stand Outby@horosin

    Guide to Speaking at Your First Tech Conferences and Tips to Stand Out

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Reflections on journey as a conference speaker, initially motivated by the prospect of free tickets but realizing the immense learning and networking opportunities. The advantages of conference speaking, including meeting industry figures, enhancing credentials, fostering collaborations, reinforcing skills, and expanding online presence. The guide outlining how to find conferences, prepare for applications, and craft compelling proposals. Showing the importance of thorough preparation and effective presentation techniques. Detailed plan for maximizing the benefits before, during, and after conferences, along with insights on expenses, payment, and integrating speaking into one's job. Participation in tech conferences seen as a valuable means of personal and professional development.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Guide to Speaking at Your First Tech Conferences and Tips to Stand Out
    tech-stories #tech-conferences #conference #tips
    Karol Horosin HackerNoon profile picture

    @horosin

    Karol Horosin

    Full stack engineer and manager. I write about startups, dev and cloud. Join free newsletter: horosin.com/newsletter

    Receive Stories from @horosin

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Karol Horosin HackerNoon profile picture
    by Karol Horosin @horosin.Full stack engineer and manager. I write about startups, dev and cloud. Join free newsletter: horosin.com/newsletter
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Fine-Tuning GPT-3.5: A Practical Python Example
    Published at Aug 29, 2023 by horosin #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Dare To Be Yourself: My (Engineering) Career Path
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by horosin #motivation
    Article Thumbnail
    Using Redis Streams with NestJS: Part 1 - Setup
    Published at Feb 21, 2023 by magickriss #redis
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!