Guide to Speaking at Your First Tech Conferences and Tips to Stand Out

Reflections on journey as a conference speaker, initially motivated by the prospect of free tickets but realizing the immense learning and networking opportunities. The advantages of conference speaking, including meeting industry figures, enhancing credentials, fostering collaborations, reinforcing skills, and expanding online presence. The guide outlining how to find conferences, prepare for applications, and craft compelling proposals. Showing the importance of thorough preparation and effective presentation techniques. Detailed plan for maximizing the benefits before, during, and after conferences, along with insights on expenses, payment, and integrating speaking into one's job. Participation in tech conferences seen as a valuable means of personal and professional development.