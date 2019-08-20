A Huge Guide to Dictionaries in Python

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">my_dict = {<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'my_key'</span> : <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'my_value'</span>}</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);"><span class="hljs-meta" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(153, 153, 153); font-weight: 700;">>>> </span>my_dict[<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'my_key'</span>]
‘my_value’</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">my_dict = {<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'key1'</span>: <span class="hljs-number" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: teal;">1</span>, <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'key2'</span>: <span class="hljs-number" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: teal;">2</span>}</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">my_dict = dict(key1 = <span class="hljs-number" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: teal;">1</span>, key2 = <span class="hljs-number" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: teal;">2</span>)</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">my_dict = {}
my_dict = dict()</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">my_dict[<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'key'</span>] = <span class="hljs-number" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: teal;">123</span>
<span class="hljs-meta" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(153, 153, 153); font-weight: 700;">>>> </span>my_dict
{<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'key'</span>: <span class="hljs-number" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: teal;">123</span>}</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">my_dict = {
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'my_nested_dict'</span>:
{
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'a_key'</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'a_value'</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'another_key'</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'another_value'</span>,
}
}</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">my_variable = my_dict[<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'my_nested_dict'</span>]</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">automatic_dictionary = {key: value <span class="hljs-keyword" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-weight: 700;">for</span> (key, value) <span class="hljs-keyword" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-weight: 700;">in</span> < some_iterable >}</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);"><span class="hljs-class" style="box-sizing: border-box;"><span class="hljs-keyword" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-weight: 700;">class</span> <span class="hljs-title" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(68, 85, 136); font-weight: 700;">User</span><span class="hljs-params" style="box-sizing: border-box;">(object)</span>:</span>
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">""" Stores info about Users """</span>
<span class="hljs-function" style="box-sizing: border-box;"><span class="hljs-keyword" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-weight: 700;">def</span> <span class="hljs-title" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(153, 0, 0); font-weight: 700;">__init__</span><span class="hljs-params" style="box-sizing: border-box;">(self, name, email, address, password, url)</span>:</span>
self.name = name
self.email = email
...
<span class="hljs-function" style="box-sizing: border-box;"><span class="hljs-keyword" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-weight: 700;">def</span> <span class="hljs-title" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(153, 0, 0); font-weight: 700;">send_email</span><span class="hljs-params" style="box-sizing: border-box;">(self)</span>:</span>
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">""" Send an email to our user"""</span>
<span class="hljs-keyword" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-weight: 700;">pass</span>
<span class="hljs-function" style="box-sizing: border-box;"><span class="hljs-keyword" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-weight: 700;">def</span> <span class="hljs-title" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(153, 0, 0); font-weight: 700;">__repr__</span><span class="hljs-params" style="box-sizing: border-box;">()</span>:</span>
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"""Logic to properly format data"""</span>
bill = User(<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'Bill'</span>, <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'bill @ gmail.com'</span>, <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'123 Acme Dr.'</span>, <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'secret-password'</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'http: // www.bill.com'</span>)
bill.send_email()</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">bill = {<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'email'</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'bill@gmail.com'</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'address'</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'123 Acme Dr.'</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'password'</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'secret-password'</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'url'</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'http://www.bill.com'</span>}
<span class="hljs-function" style="box-sizing: border-box;"><span class="hljs-keyword" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-weight: 700;">def</span> <span class="hljs-title" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(153, 0, 0); font-weight: 700;">send_email</span><span class="hljs-params" style="box-sizing: border-box;">(user_dict)</span>:</span>
<span class="hljs-keyword" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-weight: 700;">pass</span>
<span class="hljs-comment" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(153, 153, 136); font-style: italic;"># smtp email logic …</span>
send_email(bill[<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'email'</span>]) <span class="hljs-comment" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(153, 153, 136); font-style: italic;"># bracket notation or …</span>
send_email(bill.get(<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'email'</span>)) <span class="hljs-comment" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(153, 153, 136); font-style: italic;"># .get() method is handy, too</span></code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">json_response = [{
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"id"</span>: <span class="hljs-number" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: teal;">1</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"first_name"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"Florentia"</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"last_name"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"Schelle"</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"email"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"fschelle0@nyu.edu"</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"url"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"https://wired.com"</span>
}, {
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"id"</span>: <span class="hljs-number" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: teal;">2</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"first_name"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"Montague"</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"last_name"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"McAteer"</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"email"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"mmcateer1@zdnet.com"</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"url"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"https://domainmarket.com"</span>
}, {
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"id"</span>: <span class="hljs-number" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: teal;">3</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"first_name"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"Dav"</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"last_name"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"Yurin"</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"email"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"dyurin2@e-recht24.de"</span>,
<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"url"</span>: <span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">"http://wufoo.com"</span>
}]</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">users = []
<span class="hljs-keyword" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-weight: 700;">for</span> i <span class="hljs-keyword" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); font-weight: 700;">in</span> json_response:
users.append(User(
name=i[<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'first_name'</span>] + i[<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'last_name'</span>],
email = i[<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'email'</span>],
url=i[<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'url'</span>],
<span class="hljs-comment" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(153, 153, 136); font-style: italic;"># ...</span>
))</code>
<code class="html hljs xml" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">>>> print(my_dict['my_key'])
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "<span class="hljs-tag" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: navy; font-weight: 400;"><<span class="hljs-name" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: navy; font-weight: 400;">input</span>></span>", line 1, in <span class="hljs-tag" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: navy; font-weight: 400;"><<span class="hljs-name" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: navy; font-weight: 400;">module</span>></span>
KeyError: 'my_key'</code>
<code class="Python hljs livecodeserver" style="box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 1.75rem; font-family: "Input Sans Narrow"; color: rgb(51, 51, 51); background: rgb(248, 248, 248); border-radius: 0px; line-height: 25px; padding: 0.5em 16rem; white-space: pre; font-feature-settings: "zero"; letter-spacing: 0px; display: block; overflow-x: auto; border-top: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(224, 224, 225);">just_checking = my_dict.get(<span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">'my_key’, None)</span><span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">
>>> print(just_checking)</span><span class="hljs-string" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: rgb(221, 17, 68);">
None</span></code>