Grasp “By Value” and “By Reference” in JavaScript

And learn why it’s crucial to know the difference

JavaScript is an Object-Oriented language: this means that most things in JavaScript are Objects. For example, functions are Objects. The only elements that are not objects are the Primitive Data Types : string, number, boolean, null and undefined. These Primitive Data Types also are immutable, which means that once created they cannot be modified.

One of the differences between the two is that Primitive Data Types are passed By Value and Objects are passed By Reference.

What does this mean ? You can think of it this way:

By Value means creating a COPY of the original . Picture it like twins: they are born exactly the same, but the first twin doesn’t lose a leg when the second twin loses his in the war.

. Picture it like twins: they are born exactly the same, but the first twin doesn’t lose a leg when the second twin loses his in the war. By Reference means creating an ALIAS to the original. When your Mom calls you “Pumpkin Pie” although your name is Margaret, this doesn’t suddenly give birth to a clone of yourself: you are still one, but you can be called by these two very different names.

Let’s examine how Primitives and Objects behave, first when we assign them values with the assignment operator (=), and second when we pass them to a function as a parameter.

1. Assigning a value with the = operator to Primitives an Objects

With Primitive Data Types, =operator works by value

Consider the following code:

var name = "Carlos";

var firstName = name;

name = "Carla";

console.log(name); // "Carla"

console.log(firstName); // "Carlos"

→ Try it yourself

The result is pretty straightforward : that’s the = operator working by value. What really happens here can be simplified as follows :

A variable name is created and given the value of "Carlos". JavaScript allocates a memory spot for it.

is created and given the value of "Carlos". JavaScript allocates a memory spot for it. A variable firstName is created and is given a copy of name 's value. firstName has its own memory spot and is independent of name . At this moment in the code, firstName also has a value of "Carlos".

is created and is given a copy of 's value. has its own memory spot and is independent of . At this moment in the code, also has a value of "Carlos". We then change the value of name to "Carla". But firstName still holds its original value, because it lives in a different memory spot.

When working with primitives, the =operator creates a copy of the original variable. That’s what by value means.

With Objects, =operator works by reference

Consider the following code :

var myName = {

firstName: "Carlos"

};

var identity = myName;

myName.firstName = "Carla";

console.log(myName.firstName); // "Carla"

console.log(identity.firstName); // "Carla"

→ Try it yourself

Here the output is the same for the variables containing objects. That happens because, when dealing with objects, the =operator works by reference. What is really happening can be described as follows:

A variable myName is created and is given the value of an object which has a property called firstName . firstName has the value of "Carlos". JavaScript allocates a memory spot for myName and the object it contains.

is created and is given the value of an object which has a property called . has the value of "Carlos". JavaScript allocates a memory spot for and the object it contains. A variable identity is created and is pointed to myName . There is no dedicated memory space to identity 's value'. It only points to myName 's value.

is created and is pointed to . There is no dedicated memory space to 's value'. It only points to 's value. We change the value of myName 's firstName property to "Carla" instead of "Carlos".

When we log myName.firstName it displays the new value, which is pretty straightforward. But when we log identity.firstName its also displays myName.firstName 's new value "Carla". This happens because identity.firstName only points to myName.firstName ’s place in the memory.

When working with objects, the =operator creates an alias to the original object, it doesn’t create a new object. That’s what “by reference” means.

2. Passing Primitives and Objects to a function

Primitive Data Types are passed to a function by value

If you change the value of a Primitive Data Type inside a function, this change won’t affect the variable in the outer scope:

var myName = "Carlos";

function myNameIs(aName){

aName = "Carla";

}

myNameIs(myName);

console.log(myName); // "Carlos"

→ Try it yourself

Even if we are changing the myName variable inside of the function myNameIs , when we print it after calling the function, it still has the value "Carlos". That is because when primitive types are passed, they are passed by value.

We are passing a copy of myName : anything you do to myName inside the body of the function won't affect the myName variable in the global scope because you are passing a copy of myName , and not the original myName variable.

Objects are passed to a function by reference

When you are passing something by reference, you are passing something that points to something else, not a copy of the object. So since JavaScript passes objects by reference, when you change a property of that object within the function, the change will be reflected in the outer scope:

var myName = {};

function myNameIs(aName){

aName.firstName = "Carla";

}

myNameIs(myName);

console.log(myName); // Object {firstName: "Carla"}

→ Try it yourself

Now if I log the myName variable after having invoked the function myNameIs , it logs an object with a key of firstName with a value equal to "Carla". The object did change in the global scope when we passed it to the function.

This is because when you pass an object into the function, you are not passing a copy. You are passing something that points to the myName object. So when you change a property of that object in the function, you are changing the property of the object in the outer scope.

But there is a subtlety you should be aware of:

var myName = {

firstName: "Carla"

};

function myNameIs(aName){

aName = {

nickName: "Carlita"

};

}

myNameIs(myName);

console.log(myName); // Object {firstName: "Carla"}

→ Try it yourself

Here it prints the value of the variable myName in the outer scope and didn't add a nickName property to the object this time. Why is that ? If you look carefully, what we are doing in the function is trying to reassign the myName object a new value.

But you can’t change what myName points to, you can only change a property of myName to something else, like this:

var myName = {

firstName: "Carla"

};

function myNameIs(aName){

aName.nickName = "Carlita";

}

myNameIs(myName);

console.log(myName); // Object {firstName: "Carla", nickName: "Carlita"}

→ Try it yourself

I hope you enjoyed this explanation of "By Value" and "By Reference".

