GraphQL vs REST: How To Choose One Over The Other by@yaf

GraphQL vs REST: How To Choose One Over The Other

When choosing an API design architecture for a web app for transferring data, you can make a choice between REST and GraphQL. REST has become the industry standard for designing Web APIs. Thus, according to Postman’s 2020 State of the API Report 93.4% of respondents were most familiar with REST. By contrast, GraphQL is a modern revolutionary alternative for developing an API. GraphQL is great for applications where related and nested data are fetched because you can use the full power of its query language.GraphQL is also well suited for mobile development as bandwidth usage is optimized by avoiding over-fetching and under-fetching. But after weighing the pros and cons, we see that GraphQL is not always the best option. If you need a clear and convenient API without overhead, or you want to use HTTP capabilities like caching or authentication, you should choose REST.
