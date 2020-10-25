Graphic Design Software: The Top 7 Available

Writing about Mobile Application, Website & App Builder, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics
Eye-catching and beautiful graphics rule digital media. Any business requires graphics in its brand promotion creatives to showcase their brand and convey their message clearly. Whether you wish to make a featured image for your blog or edit product photos for posting on social media, you need the best graphic design software to make or edit your graphics.
Graphic design software has been used for many years. But as digital needs are increasing, software is getting equipped with advanced features. There are lots of various graphic design software available online with advanced features, though their end goal is similar. Before moving ahead, let us understand what graphic design software is and why it is important for your brand’s promotion.
Well-built graphic design software is one that enables both amateurs and advanced designers to make or edit graphics (image or visual representation) catering to brand needs. Graphics are generally a combination of relevant text and customized images that cater to a business’ requirements. Graphic design software contains thousands of templates and a variety of tools to help you in creating the graphics. From basic tools like crop, brightness, aspect ratio to advanced features such as animation, 3D drawing, it provides a variety of tools to ease the process of designing.
Both small and large businesses can benefit from graphic design software. Some of the benefits are mentioned below.
Now that you are aware of the benefits of graphic design software, let us move ahead to learn top 7 graphic design software which can help you in designing the most stunning graphics.
Here is the list of the top 7 free graphic design software to create your own graphics:
To create stunning banners, logos, product photos and to edit other visuals, Appy Pie Design is the best graphic design software. You can easily create visuals for your business on your own whether you are a beginner or professional designer. Some of the unique features of Appy Pie Design are:
Appy Pie Design is one of the best available free software online to design graphics. It encourages everyone to become an artist and create their designs without investing much time, money and effort.
Photoshop has every exclusive feature which can create and edit graphics. Some of its striking features are as follows:
Adobe Photoshop is one of the most trusted software for graphic design. It enables users to edit from a small portion of graphic to create highly advanced designs of banners, posters, websites, logos, or any other graphics.
Illustrator is a widely used standard vector graphic software. It can be used to design everything from web pages to mobile graphics. It is popular due to various features, some of which include:
From posters to social media posts, Illustrator lets you design beautiful graphics. You can use Illustrator to customize designs, fine-tune some pre-existing images, and create new graphics from scratch.
The CorelDRAW Graphics Suite enables users of all skill levels to design vector illustrations, layouts, etc. It is one of the fastest and pro-level graphics suites with a variety of features. Some of the features include:
Most of the graphic design software is a vector drawing package, but CorelDRAW has a desktop publishing feature. It enables users to design projects on a multi-page layout. Anyone with a creative knack can experiment with designs and make their graphics on their own.
Affinity is another popular graphic design software for both beginners and advanced designers. It is equipped with a huge range of toolsets to make and edit highly accurate graphics. It offers a variety of features, some of which are:
Affinity caters to a wide scope of needs including designing for web, concept art, vector illustrations, wallpapers, and much more. This software gives complete creative freedom to make the best of designs.
Inkscape caters to everyone’s needs whether an illustrator, web designer, or someone who wishes to design vector images. Inkscape is one of the most widely used graphic design software as it lets users turn simple graphics into beautiful artwork. Some of the features which make Inkscape stand out among competitors are:
You may doubt its credibility as it is available at no cost but Inkscape is worth giving a shot! This software has a variety of drawing tools to design multiple creatives. Inkscape projects can be exported in all possible formats suited to web browsers.
Adobe XD lets designers turn their imaginations into reality. It is a fast, powerful and highly efficient graphic design software. You can effortlessly design websites, mobile apps, banners, posters and every other creative feature that is needed to promote your business. Some of the unique features of Adobe XD include:
Adobe XD with its fully customizable user interface kit provides the richest experience of designing graphics. This software allows you to invite people into the process and gather their feedback for your designs.
One size does not fit for all. Similarly, graphic design software cannot cater to the needs of everyone. The best way to choose graphic design software is to get hands-on experience by experimenting with a few of the top options. Be sure to select the one which is compatible with your designing skills and best suits your brand needs.
Keep experimenting with your creative instincts!
