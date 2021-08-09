Grant Michael Leingang founded BLVCK DIVMOND in his father’s garage when he was 23

## HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background.\n\nHello, my name is Grant Michael Leingang. I am 28 and currently reside in Portland, OR. I have an extensive history in advanced arts, design, and programming.\n\n## What's your startup called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do?\n\nBLVCK DIVMOND is a digital design and programming firm for entrepreneurial ventures looking to succeed in a highly competitive environment.\n\n## What is the origin story?\n\nBLVCK DIVMOND was created and founded in my father’s garage when I was 23. The concept was to establish a company that focused on original creative designs and to use digital guerilla marketing tactics that caught people’s attention and to generate new leads.\n\n## At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?\n\nI define success as anything you personally desire becomes a reality.\n\n## What’s most exciting about your traction to date?\n\nCreating a “word” and company that completely changed the marketing and advertising world.\n\n## What technologies are you currently most excited about, and most worried about? And why?\n\nI’m currently excited about new and upcoming VR headsets. Software developers have been providing new internet browsers/applications, for example, Quest OS, for users to experience a revolutionary way to interact with websites, games, and TV.\n\n\\\nI’m not really worried about anything in particular when it comes to new technology being developed.\n\n## What advice would you give to the 21-year-old version of yourself?\n\nBuy. More. Bitcoin.\n\n## What is something surprising you've learned this year that your contemporaries would benefit from knowing?\n\nCreate what you love. Do what you love. Do not let anyone ever tell you what you can and cannot do.\n\n\\\nSave your money - jealousy makes people act in weird ways and triggers psychological behavioral patterns that you would not normally be able to predict.\n\n\\\n==_ As an entrepreneur the rules of life are: _==\n\n* *Don’t trust anyone other than yourself.*\n* *Save your money*\n* *Lie about your income.*\n* *Don’t flaunt your money.*\n* *Live with little. Have a lot.*\n* *Focus on digital assets.*\n* *Become friends with lawyers.*\n* *Pay attention to those who are succeeding.*\n* *Hide your laptop.*\n\n\\\n> Vote for BLVCK DIVMOND for Startup of The Year in Portland at <https://startups.hackernoon.com/us/portland>\n\n\\\n