240 reads

GPU Infrastructure Is Becoming an Asset Class — Here's Why Crypto Investors Are Paying Attention

by
byAlina Kowitszky@storyhandle

Writing about AI and GPU stuff. Tech enthusiastic

February 19th, 2026
featured image - GPU Infrastructure Is Becoming an Asset Class — Here's Why Crypto Investors Are Paying Attention
    Speed
    Voice
Alina Kowitszky

About Author

Alina Kowitszky HackerNoon profile picture
Alina Kowitszky@storyhandle

GPU Writer @vase.ai

Writing about AI and GPU stuff. Tech enthusiastic

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

cloud#ai-gpu-infrastructure#data-center-gpu-market#nvidia-h100-h200-data-center#gpu-rental-marketplace-model#ai-compute-monetization#depin-gpu-infrastructure#ai-capex-2026-projections#gpu-depreciation-risk-analysis

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
X
Bsky

Related Stories