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Google’s AI Power Moves with Gemini 2.0 and Project Mariner

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byDavid Deal@davidjdeal

David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

December 20th, 2024
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David Deal
    byDavid Deal@davidjdeal

    David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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David Deal@davidjdeal

David Deal is a marketing executive, digital junkie, and pop culture lover.

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tech-companies#google#perplexity#openai#search#ai#generative-ai#gemini#chatgpt

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