Google Sheets Hack: How to Get Currency Data into Google Sheets

Product Manager who loves writing about useful things that make our work life easier.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Life is hard enough; we really don't have to make it any more difficult. If there is an easy solution to a problem, you can bet I will jump right on it. This time I came across the problem with fetching currency data in spreadsheets.
Let me start with my main problem: I have a MacBook. I was researching ways to get currency data into Excel and had to admit defeat at some point. There was just no simple solution to my problem for Mac. If you have Windows, this isn't a problem. I could explain what to do within four steps or so (and maybe I will; stay tuned for another article).
You see, the problem was that Excel for macOS does not offer the "Data from Web" feature. So I had two options, get another device or switch to Google Sheets.
I decided to do the latter and here is what I found out.
There are many methods to get currency data into Google Sheets. However, some involve more steps than others. Here is a short overview of the two fastest and easiest ways that worked perfectly for me.
Here is a quick step-by-step to show you the two methods.
This one is pretty straightforward. You can use a formula, and Gsheets will fetch currency data from Google. You only need to know the international symbols for the currency pair you want to convert. For US Dollar, this is USD; for Euro, it's EUR; for the British Pound, it's GBP, and so on. If you know them and the formula, you are good to go.
The formula goes as follows:
=GOOGLEFINANCE(“CURRENCY:<base currency><target currency>”)
If we put this into practice, our base currency can be USD and our target currency GBP. Our formula will therefore look like this:
=GOOGLEFINANCE(“CURRENCY:USDGBP”)
And that's it. If you are looking for a more detailed tutorial, this might help. You can find a step-by-step guide for both methods, including screenshots there.
The previous method is the easiest. However, I soon realized that it doesn't work as well for larger data sets. This is where method two comes in.
Just a heads up right away: you will need an API key and an add-on for this one. Don't worry about the API key; many providers offer free plans. I used currencyapi.com's free plan for this method. The add-on is free as well and is installed within seconds.
Here is how you do it:
=transpose(<sheet-name>!1:2) , whereby you, of course, have to change <sheet-name> to the name your sheet has. For me, it was simply "sheet1". So I typed
=transpose(Sheet1!1:2)
There are more than just these two ways to get currency data into Google Sheets. I, however, found these to be the fastest and easiest ways to do it. You don't need any special programming or spreadsheet skills to get the result you are looking for.
I hope this article helps. Let me know what you think. Did you find an even easier way?
I hope to do more articles on saving time or hacking complicated work situations in the future.