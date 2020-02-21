13 Lucky Travel Hacks

Traveling is always fun until you are stuck with some issue or you forgot to pack important items. This is the time you look for alternatives and ideas that can act as a travel hack for you at that particular point in time.

In general, travel hacks can be used in daily life too which makes it more interesting to learn about them. What’s better than finding a cost-free substitute at home rather than buying a new one. Right?

There must be some hacks that you are already aware of but never considered them as hacks especially travelers. So let’s talk about some hacks that are easy to practice and you are unaware of the hacking things in your bag or hotel room that can be used as travel hacks.

Travel if you want to, Travel if you love to or Travel if you have to, but Do Travel

1. Avoid your shoes from getting wet, Use beeswax

While traveling you carry a limited pair of shoes and moreover you don’t want your favorite shows to get wet. The best hack here is to rub beeswax on your shoes this will not allow the water to get in your shoes.

2. Forgot your phone Charger? Your Hotel TV will help

If you forgot to bring a phone charger, you can use the USB input on the back of your TV. This hack also helps when you face difficulty in plugging your charger in the switchboard of the room.

3. Download Google Maps Offline

Google map is an important app that you all should have in your phone but other than this, it's important to have Google maps offline prior to the trip. This is the best advisable hack as mostly at places your internet does not respond or you may run out of the internet recharge this is when this hack will help you. Remember you must behaving Google maps but for safety go for Google maps offline.

4. Currency Converter App

For an international trip, especially if you are on a world tour make sure you have a currency converter app on your phone before traveling to an international destination so that you can easily check the currency rates on arrival.

5. Prefer ATMs to get local currency

The exchange rate at the airport currency exchanges is generally more than that at the local ATMs. So try to use ATMs to get the local currency as they often have lesser exchange rates than the airport currency exchanges.

6. Scan your Passport

You need to carry a copy of your important documents like your passport so for safety and easy access to such documents scan them. Email these scan documents and keep them safe in your easy to an access device that is your phone.

7. Pack a first-aid kit

Generally, we tend to pack our medicines only and the important first-aid items that are you may need while traveling. First-aid items like Band-Aids, antibacterial cream, stomach antacids, cold medicines, etc. are some common first-aid items that you should have in your bag while you are traveling.

8. Need more counter space? Use ironing board

At times, the counter space in your hotel room may not be as special as you want but don’t adjust. All you need to do is find the ironing board or a moveable table to keep your stuff.

9. Hotel Power switch and the key card Hack

Almost all the hotels have those hotel power switches that force you to put your key card in the slot. This restricts you to stay in the room if you want to change your phone or if you wish that your room should stay cool by the time you are back. The simple hack here is that any card or thick piece of paper will get you power so don’t depend on your key. Fix a piece of paper or a card in the power switch, the light is on without the key card in the power switch.

10. Keep your rechargeable batteries in the fridge

This is the best hack on this list and only the gadget lover will know this. The fact is that the rechargeable batteries retain 90 percent of their full charge. When you keep them in the fridge or cold temperature you will notice that you don’t need to charge them as often as before.

11. Crayons instead of Candles

A full crayon can burn for up to half an hour and will provide impressive light for its size. This is a true fact about crayon so use this hack wisely by making sure you keep your hand safe. A candle can be your first choice but a crayon is a hack if you don’t have a candle in case of emergency.

12. Download Viber, Whatsapp or Skype

You may not like to use WhatsApp like platforms to communicate but when you are traveling abroad, you will be totally disconnected from people. There can be situations in which the phone call might not work but the wifi will so just make sure you have some chatting apps that can help you connect with people.

13. Tag a "Fragile Sticker" on your luggage

When you have a fragile sticker on your bag it means that your bag has some breakable things that need to be handled with care. Even if you don’t have something delicate in your bag you.







