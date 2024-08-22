Google AI Did Not Write This Headline (Though It Should Have)

Artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence, and more artificial intelligence. That's the best way to sum up Google 's annual 'Made by Google' event that took place recently. The star of the show? Artificial intelligence .





Artificial intelligence in your phone, artificial intelligence in your earphones, and artificial intelligence anywhere and everywhere artificial intelligence can possibly exist, such as your wrist watch. Oh, and did I mention artificial intelligence?





So stuffed was the entire event by the talk of artificial intelligence that I wanted to ask: Google, R U Ok?





First, the company announced a new line of Pixel phones that would be powered using its Tensor G4 processors which are designed specifically for running the company's AI models and not necessarily raw power.





So you've got the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, AND a foldable model called Pixel 9 Pro Fold all running an on-device AI that can supposedly understand text, images and audio. Cool. This is definitely going to be a great innovation and not a way for Google to collect more data on us.





Then, you've got the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which Google says are the first earbuds "built for Gemini." While not necessarily powered using an AI chip, the earbuds do let you have a free-flowing conversation with Gemini and use it as an AI assistant, even when your phone is locked and in your pocket. Cool. Earphones that listen to you all the time. Exactly what we asked for.





And did someone say smart watch? Google's new Pixel Watch 3 is designed to use machine learning to automatically detect a users' sleep and turn off notifications come bed time. Ok, I'll admit, that sounds pretty useful.





But the AI-enabled features aren't just limited to the company's soon-to-be released hardware. In fact, the company now wants to rebuild Android with Gemini as the core focus in hopes that it could capture a meaningful share of the billions of people whose phones come preinstalled with the operating system.





"We’re infusing AI into everything we do," Google said in a blog post, which should tell you everything you need to know about the company's focus. "In order for AI to be truly helpful, it should naturally fit into our everyday lives, and the best place to experience that is on your Android device," Google added.





So, what does that entail? Google says it has rebuilt the assistance experience with Gemini so it can understand users better, and has begun offering the ability to bring up the Gemini overlay on top of an app so people can ask questions in real time.





And if you give Gemini access to your personal files, including your emails, it can even build you a personalized workout routine based on your conversation with a personal trainer, for example. This definitely does not ring any alarm bells for me though, because all your personal information is going to remain safe and private.. with Google, which may or may not use it to sell you stuff.





Anyway, all that's well and good, but why the heavy pivot towards AI this year? Well, for one, the obvious reasons . Artificial intelligence is a beeg, beeg thing (thanks ChatGPT), and Google has already had multiple fumbles that it wants to move past (glue on pizza, any one?).





But it also shows a sense of urgency at the company as it competes on multiple fronts: against Apple 's iPhone, which Tim Cook believes can woo customers thanks to deep AI integrations, or Meta AI, which is actually integrated in ALL of Meta 's offerings, chiefly Instagram , but also WhatsApp (which is used by over a billion people around the globe), and Facebook Messenger.





Apple actually has a leg up on Google on AI processors, while Meta seems to be keying in on the idea that users don't need to leave its apps to use generative AI, which is why the Meta AI assistant is so handily available in its apps.





Meanwhile, the impending launch of SearchGPT and the proliferation of Perplexity pose a threat to Google's dominance in Search, requiring that it keeps investing in technology and capabilities that would let it compete against new entrants in the market.





The new phones (Google has a negligible footprint in phone hardware, jbtw.) and the redesigning of Android just might be the first of many serious attempts by the company to collect data that can help finetune its models. Will AI models get better, or will they be corporatized? I'll bet on the latter.





This was your recap of Made by Google.





Google-parent Alphabet ranked #9 this week on HackerNoon's Tech Company Rankings.





Sheharyar Khan, Editor, Business Tech @ HackerNoon





