"Good And Evil Are Two Sides of The Same Coin" - Sergey Baloyan, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
The 2020 #Noonies are here, and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year.
Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Sergey Baloyan from Russia, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.
Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Sergey.
I'm entrepreneur, I work with the most innovative companies in the crypto industry. I speak a lot at the conferences, and I host a podcast about future and technologies (on Russian, though there's one episode on English :))
I'm interested about how crypto can change the world after all hype. How governments is starting to use it. Also, I'm super interested in tech overall. And transhumanism, biohacking and things like that.
Not much really, but less travelling and less speaking at the conferences
Biotech / Genetic engineering
Good and evil are two sides of the same coin
Oura Ring app, Brilliant, Kindle, Food delivery :)
Machine Learning course, VC funding course, Game Theory
Shane Parrish, Naval, Sam Harris, Daniel Bourke
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.