"Good And Evil Are Two Sides of The Same Coin" - Sergey Baloyan, 2020 Noonie Nominee

Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Sergey Baloyan from Russia, who’s has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Sergey.

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

Bitcoin Crypto Ethereum

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm entrepreneur, I work with the most innovative companies in the crypto industry. I speak a lot at the conferences, and I host a podcast about future and technologies (on Russian, though there's one episode on English :))

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I'm interested about how crypto can change the world after all hype. How governments is starting to use it. Also, I'm super interested in tech overall. And transhumanism, biohacking and things like that.

4. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Not much really, but less travelling and less speaking at the conferences

5. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Biotech / Genetic engineering

6. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Good and evil are two sides of the same coin

7. Which apps can't you live without?

Oura Ring app, Brilliant, Kindle, Food delivery :)

8. What are you currently learning?

Machine Learning course, VC funding course, Game Theory

9. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Shane Parrish, Naval, Sam Harris, Daniel Bourke

