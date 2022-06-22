GoLang Programming Overview

Go, sometimes known as golang, is a programming language created by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson at Google in 2007. It's a statically typed language with a syntax that's based on C, but with garbage collection, type safety, some dynamic typing. The language was first announced in November 2009, and some of Google's production systems are now using it. Go allows you to do parallel calculations quickly and elegantly. You won't have any issues or headaches.

From the enormous number of languages available for mobile, server, and Web development, you can always pick the one that will be most useful for completing a certain assignment. This article offers a quick overview of "GoLang," one of these languages.





The language was first announced in November 2009, and some of Google's production systems are now using it. The gc compiler for Go is compatible with the operating systems Linux, OS X, FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, Plan 9, DragonFly BSD, Solaris, and Windows, as well as the i386, Amd64, ARM, and IBM POWER processor architectures. GCC frontend gccgo is a second compiler. Version 1.4 brought Android compatibility, and it has now been converted to work on iOS as well.

Let's start with our initial impressions after working with it.

Pros

Simple and easy to use If you've worked with other programming languages as a developer, you'll find Go Lang's syntax to be simple and intuitive. Even though the code is longer, Go programming can appear more readable and elegant.

System of strict compilation

You'll encounter compilation issues if you set a variable that isn't utilized, or if there are libraries that aren't used in the code. It can be inconvenient, but it assures that the code is clutter-free.

Concurrency

Go allows you to do parallel calculations quickly and elegantly. You won't have any issues or headaches.

Deployment as well as native compiling

It's a piece of cake to get a server up and running because Go builds the program into a native binary, which means your software doesn't rely on any jwm, frameworks, or libraries. A single file can be used to deploy to any server. Version 1.5 simplifies the procedure by allowing a binary file to be compiled for any platform.

Style guidelines have been established.

Defined style standards make it easier to maintain your code and the code of others, and they prevent you from adding your own style to the program. This can be irritating at first, but once you start working on application development with a large team, the payback is tremendous.

There are multiple return values.

Although not the most useful feature during development, the ability to draw from the box can be beneficial when writing code.

Speed

Request processing speed in comparison to servers written in other languages varies depending on the application, but it is a strong suit for Go.

Cons

The language's simplicity appears to be the most unique and unsettling quality of it. This may be a subjective opinion, but it achieves simplicity by removing several approaches and principles (such as DRY) that developers become accustomed to after years of working with other languages. This factor may be critical for certain people, but we can state from experience that while a code becomes more cumbersome and complex when compared to other languages, it is not tough to work with.

For the following tasks, Go Lang has proven to be a better choice:

A fantastic option to build parallel scripts in C/C++. Those scripts are easier to write and deploy in Go. Yes, Go is a very new language, and it is far from perfect–it isn't a "magic bullet" that can fix all problems. It does, however, have some significant and appealing features that should not be overlooked. Only one thing is certain: you can't answer the question "Is that language right for me?" without first trying it.

Development of online apps and web servers. Originally, Go was established as a tool for a large number of developers to quickly and easily write online and mobile applications, as well as to provide a simple support environment for the code. Its own features, such as go routines and channels, only add to its programming advantages.

As a standalone command-line application or script, it proves to be a good choice. This language has everything going for it: a single executable file with no dependencies (if none are required), faster processing than other applications, the ability to deal with external C libraries, and even the capacity to process system calls.





GoLang program is also widely adopted and has a huge community. You can post any question on stackoverflow and get the answer within a few minutes.



