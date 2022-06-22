GoLang Programming Overview

I am a programmer and blogger
From the enormous number of languages available for mobile, server, and Web development, you can always pick the one that will be most useful for completing a certain assignment. This article offers a quick overview of "GoLang," one of these languages.
Go, sometimes known as golang, is a programming language created by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson at Google in 2007. It's a statically typed language with a syntax that's based on C, but with garbage collection, type safety, some dynamic typing, additional built-in types like variable-length golang array and key-value maps, and a big standard library.
The language was first announced in November 2009, and some of Google's production systems are now using it. The gc compiler for Go is compatible with the operating systems Linux, OS X, FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, Plan 9, DragonFly BSD, Solaris, and Windows, as well as the i386, Amd64, ARM, and IBM POWER processor architectures. GCC frontend gccgo is a second compiler. Version 1.4 brought Android compatibility, and it has now been converted to work on iOS as well.
Let's start with our initial impressions after working with it.
Simple and easy to use If you've worked with other programming languages as a developer, you'll find Go Lang's syntax to be simple and intuitive. Even though the code is longer, Go programming can appear more readable and elegant.
You'll encounter compilation issues if you set a variable that isn't utilized, or if there are libraries that aren't used in the code. It can be inconvenient, but it assures that the code is clutter-free.
Go allows you to do parallel calculations quickly and elegantly. You won't have any issues or headaches.
It's a piece of cake to get a server up and running because Go builds the program into a native binary, which means your software doesn't rely on any jwm, frameworks, or libraries. A single file can be used to deploy to any server. Version 1.5 simplifies the procedure by allowing a binary file to be compiled for any platform.
Defined style standards make it easier to maintain your code and the code of others, and they prevent you from adding your own style to the program. This can be irritating at first, but once you start working on application development with a large team, the payback is tremendous.
Although not the most useful feature during development, the ability to draw from the box can be beneficial when writing code.
Request processing speed in comparison to servers written in other languages varies depending on the application, but it is a strong suit for Go.
The language's simplicity appears to be the most unique and unsettling quality of it. This may be a subjective opinion, but it achieves simplicity by removing several approaches and principles (such as DRY) that developers become accustomed to after years of working with other languages. This factor may be critical for certain people, but we can state from experience that while a code becomes more cumbersome and complex when compared to other languages, it is not tough to work with.
GoLang program is also widely adopted and has a huge community. You can post any question on stackoverflow and get the answer within a few minutes.