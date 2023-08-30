Going back to the grand saloon

Too Long; Didn't Read “God Save the Queen.” As may be seen, it was a complete concert, with a first part, entr’acte, second part, and finale; but it seems there was something wanting in the programme; for I heard some one mutter behind me, “What! no Mendelssohn.” I turned, and saw that it was a steward, who thus protested against the omission of his favourite music. I went on deck, and began to look for Mac Elwin. Corsican had just told me that Fabian had left his cabin, and I wanted, without intruding myself on him, to draw him out of his isolation. I found him at the bows; we talked for some time, but he made no allusion to his past life. At times he was silent and pensive, absorbed in his thoughts, no longer listening to me, and pressing his breast, as if to restrain a painful spasm. Whilst we were walking together, Harry Drake passed us several times, always the same noisy, gesticulating man, obstructive as would be a windmill in a ball-room. Was I mistaken? I could not say; for I had already anticipated it in my mind; but it seemed to me that Harry 83Drake stared at Fabian with a persistency which the latter must have noticed; for he said to me,— “Who is that man?” “I don’t know,” I replied. “I don’t like his looks,” added Fabian.