    Gnuastro: Simulating The Exposure Map of a Pointing Pattern - Acknowledgment and References

    Gnuastro: Simulating The Exposure Map of a Pointing Pattern - Acknowledgment and References

    by AstrobiologyMay 9th, 2024
    Optimizing astronomical observation strategies with Gnuastro 0.21's new pointing simulation tool and improving exposure mapping accuracy.
    Author:

    (1) Mohammad Akhlaghi, Centro de Estudios de F´ısica del Cosmos de Aragon (CEFCA), Plaza San Juan 1, 44001, Teruel, Spain {[email protected]}.

    Abstract and Intro

    Simulating the Exposure Map

    Acknowledgment and References

    Appendix

    3. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

    The workflow of this research note was developed in the reproducible framework of Maneage (Managing data lineage, Akhlaghi et al. 2021, latest Maneage commit 8161194, from 22 May 2023). This note is created from the Git commit 4176d29 that is hosted on Codeberg[4] and is archived on SoftwareHeritage for longevity.


    The analysis of this research note was done using GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro, ascl.net/1801.009) version 0.20.72-08b0. Work on Gnuastro has been funded by the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) scholarship and its Grant-in-Aid for Scientific Research (21244012, 24253003), the European Research Council (ERC) advanced grant 339659-MUSICOS, the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness (MINECO, grant number AYA2016-76219-P) and the NextGenerationEU grant through the Recovery and Resilience Facility project ICTS-MRR-2021- 03-CEFCA.


    I also acknowledge the financial support provided by the Governments of Spain and Aragon through their general budgets and ´ the Fondo de Inversiones de Teruel, and the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation (MCIN/AEI/10.13039/501100011033 y FEDER, Una manera de hacer Europa) with grant PID2021- 124918NA-C43.

    REFERENCES

    Akhlaghi, M., & Ichikawa, T. 2015, ApJS, 220, 1, doi: 10.1088/0067-0049/220/1/1


    Akhlaghi, M., Infante-Sainz, R., Roukema, B. F., et al. 2021, CiSE, 23, 82, doi: 10.1109/MCSE.2021.3072860


    Calabretta, M. R., & Greisen, E. W. 2002, A&A, 395, 1077, doi: 10.1051/0004-6361:20021327


    Illingworth, G. D., Magee, D., Oesch, P. A., et al. 2013, ApJS, 209, 6, doi: 10.1088/0067-0049/209/1/6


    Trujillo, I., D’Onofrio, M., Zaritsky, D., et al. 2021, A&A, 654, A40, doi: 10.1051/0004-6361/202141603



    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 DEED license.

    [4] https://codeberg.org/gnuastro/paper-pointing-simulate

