Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Gnuastro: Simulating The Exposure Map of a Pointing Pattern - Appendixby@astrobiology
    116 reads

    Gnuastro: Simulating The Exposure Map of a Pointing Pattern - Appendix

    by AstrobiologyMay 9th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Optimizing astronomical observation strategies with Gnuastro 0.21's new pointing simulation tool and improving exposure mapping accuracy.
    featured image - Gnuastro: Simulating The Exposure Map of a Pointing Pattern - Appendix
    Astrobiology HackerNoon profile picture

    Author:

    (1) Mohammad Akhlaghi, Centro de Estudios de F´ısica del Cosmos de Aragon (CEFCA), Plaza San Juan 1, 44001, Teruel, Spain {[email protected]}.

    Abstract and Intro

    Simulating the Exposure Map

    Acknowledgment and References

    Appendix

    APPENDIX

    A. SOFTWARE ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

    This research was done with the following free software programs and libraries: 1.23, Bzip2 1.0.8, CFITSIO 4.1.0, CMake 3.24.0, cURL 7.84.0, Dash 0.5.11-057cd65, Discoteq flock 0.4.0, Expat 2.4.1, File 5.42, Fontconfig 2.14.0, FreeType 2.11.0, Git 2.37.1, GNU Astronomy Utilities 0.20.72-08b0 (Akhlaghi & Ichikawa 2015; ?), GNU Autoconf 2.71, GNU Automake 1.16.5, GNU AWK 5.1.1, GNU Bash 5.2-rc2, GNU Binutils 2.39, GNU Bison 3.8.2, GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 12.1.0, GNU Coreutils 9.1, GNU Diffutils 3.8, GNU Findutils 4.9.0, GNU gettext 0.21, GNU gperf 3.1, GNU Grep 3.7, GNU Gzip 1.12, GNU Integer Set Library 0.24, GNU libiconv 1.17, GNU Libtool 2.4.7, GNU libunistring 1.0, GNU M4 1.4.19, GNU Make 4.3, GNU Multiple Precision Arithmetic Library 6.2.1, GNU Multiple Precision Complex library, GNU Multiple Precision Floating-Point Reliably 4.1.0, GNU Nano 6.4, GNU NCURSES 6.3, GNU Readline 8.2- rc2, GNU Scientific Library 2.7, GNU Sed 4.8, GNU Tar 1.34, GNU Texinfo 6.8, GNU Wget 1.21.2, GNU Which 2.21, GPL Ghostscript 9.56.1, Help2man , Less 590, Libffi 3.4.2, Libgit2 1.3.0, libICE 1.0.10, Libidn 1.38, Libjpeg 9e, Libpaper 1.1.28, Libpng 1.6.37, libpthread-stubs (Xorg) 0.4, libSM 1.2.3, Libtiff 4.4.0, libXau (Xorg) 1.0.9, libxcb (Xorg) 1.15, libXdmcp (Xorg) 1.1.3, libXext 1.3.4, Libxml2 2.9.12, libXt 1.2.1, Lzip 1.23, OpenSSL 3.0.5, PatchELF 0.13, Perl 5.36.0, pkgconfig 0.29.2, podlators 4.14, Python 3.10.6, utilLinux 2.38.1, util-macros (Xorg) 1.19.3, WCSLIB 7.11, X11 library 1.8, XCB-proto (Xorg) 1.15, xorgproto 2022.1, xtrans (Xorg) 1.4.0, XZ Utils 5.2.5 and Zlib 1.2.11. The LATEX source of the paper was compiled to make the PDF using the following packages: courier 61719 (revision), epsf 2.7.4, etoolbox 2.5k, helvetic 61719 (revision), lineno 5.3, pgf 3.1.10, pgfplots 1.18.1, revtex4- 1 4.1s, tex 3.141592653, textcase 1.04 and ulem 53365 (revision). We are very grateful to all their creators for freely providing this necessary infrastructure. This research (and many other projects) would not be possible without them.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 DEED license.


    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Astrobiology HackerNoon profile picture
    Astrobiology@astrobiology
    Unveiling cosmic mysteries through pioneering publications on astrobiology's interdisciplinary frontier.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #astronomy #pointing-pattern #gnuastro-0.21 #exposure-map #dithering-strategy #astronomical-imaging #telescope-field-of-view #data-simulation

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Gnuastro: Simulating The Exposure Map of a Pointing Pattern - Abstract and Intro
    by astrobiology
    May 09, 2024
    #astronomy
    Article Thumbnail
    Gnuastro: Simulating The Exposure Map of a Pointing Pattern - Abstract and Intro
    by astrobiology
    May 09, 2024
    #astronomy
    Article Thumbnail
    Gnuastro: Simulating The Exposure Map of a Pointing Pattern - Simulating the Exposure Map
    by astrobiology
    May 09, 2024
    #astronomy
    Article Thumbnail
    Gnuastro: Simulating The Exposure Map of a Pointing Pattern - Acknowledgment and References
    by astrobiology
    May 09, 2024
    #astronomy
    Article Thumbnail
    Combating Plastic Pollution using Technology
    by Niharika3297
    Nov 17, 2018
    #environment
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas