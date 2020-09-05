Glossary of Security Terms: HTTPS

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
HTTPS (HyperText Transfer Protocol Secure) is an encrypted version of the HTTP protocol. It uses SSL or TLS to encrypt all communication between a client and a server. This secure connection allows clients to safely exchange sensitive data with a server, such as when performing banking activities or online shopping.
